We are in a war, a death war, Stew is right, for they are trying to kill us, this is a death shot and anyone linked to these COVID shots must be hauled in front of a tribunal and asked questions. Under oath. No one must escape, no one should be allowed to hide out in the Freedom movements, ‘in your face’, pretending to be same. Love that they came forward, late, but they must answer questions. We know who they are and must call them out and ensure they too answer questions and hold them to account. Justice and accountability. We wage this battle for our children and grand children and those we will never see, but we must.

Dr. William Makis is quiet, but I know him, a devastating giant in knowledge and I am show-casing him for I am proud. Proud of him. Finally found someone save McCullough and Risch and Oskoui and Merritt and Tenenbaum and Wolf and Amerling and Vanden Bossche and Yeadon who stagger me with their prowess and acumen, who read broadly and deeply and know the science. We are heavily worked in COVID and Makis is differentiating himself now from the pack.

Go to:

‘This is the shocking video of Greek South African rapper Costa Titch (Constantinos Tsobanoglou) collapsing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, on March 11, 2023. He died later in the hospital. He was 27 years old.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (27), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch," the family wrote on the rapper's Instagram page. (click here)

Was he COVID-19 vaccinated? YES. He traveled extensively, performing recently in UAE and Ethiopia in January 2023 and in Australia in Dec. 2022.

KCAL-CBS California Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed on March 18, 2023 during a morning newscast

Colombia (Lo Se Todo) reporter Elianis Garrido collapsed backstage, March 2023

CTV Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb had stroke-like symptoms live on air Jan.2023

NBA Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathburn had stroke-like symptoms on air Dec.2022

Argentinian health expert Teresa Coccaro collapsed on live TV during a morning show Nov.2022

Brazilian reporter Vanessa Medeiros collapsed live on air Nov.2022

CNA Reporter Julie Yoo collapsed live at UN Climate Change Conference Nov.9, 2022

Finnish Head of Interior Ministry Krista Mikkonen collapsed during press conference Sep.28, 2022

Brazilian debate host Anne Barretto collapsed live on TV Sep.2022

MBC News Anchor (Mauritius) Yatchna Mishra collapsed live on air Sep.2022

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin had a stroke live on air Sep.5, 2022

Iraqi TV reporter Rinas Ali collapsed Aug.2022

UK Debate TalkTV presenter collapsed live on air July 2022

Barcelona Spain TV reporter Cristina Sanchis collapsed live on air on Jun.30, 2022

German TV reporter Clara Pfeffer collapsed live on air Feb.2022

US comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage Feb.5, 2022

Argentine TV reporter Carlos Ferrara collapsed live on air Jan.2022

Brazilian TV presenter Rafael Silva collapsed a week after his COVID-19 booster shot in early Jan.2022

Austrian MP Eva-Maria Holzleitner collapsed in Parliament Oct.2021

Denmark government official Tanja Erichsen collapsed during COVID conference April 2021’