Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton, who took female victims to his pig farm during a crime spree near Vancouver in the late 1990s and early 2000s (& fed them to the pigs), has died aged 74 after
'DEXTER' killed him....Canadian authorities are concerned & investigating, I say thank God for this 'Dexter', praise him, and we should set that Dexter FREE, he took out the the trash; thank God
AwakeNotWoke (one of my esteemed subscribers) clued me in, thank you ANW…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
some Canadians clutching their pearls and getting vapors...that DEXTER took him out...they should be happy and makes you wonder how deranged are these people...
Pickton was the mentally retarded brother of another guy running the farm. They nailed heaps of murders onto him whereas a lot of people got whitewashed, probably of the elite variety. Rumour is that a cloning facility it under there. Check the work of Donald Marshall. The Pickton case was a complete case of corruption. I used to live around there.