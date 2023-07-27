Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

The Green Hornet
Jul 27, 2023

Let's all remember the first time mRNA jabs were used was in cancer patients. They were a spectacular failure. They accelerated tumor growth. Surprised?

Karla
Jul 27, 2023

Ex-SIL; retired military, took shots and every booster. 46 years old. Biopsies of spleen, liver, colon. Yep, lymphoma. Very healthy lifestyle since quit drinking 10 years ago. Weight lifter, healthy eater, fresh eggs, vegetables and fruits. Will now be dead bc of the “vaccine”. Still doesn’t believe it is the shot. He is navy! In Virginia! And they still push it! The military is killing our young men and women! Our medicines made in China! Corrupt FDA! No oversight! China putting hydrogels in all our injectables! Hydrogels=plastic that continues to grow! Sudden deaths! Plastic is growing in humanity. Only matter time before unvaccinated are suddenly dying!

