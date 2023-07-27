‘The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 1,958,310 new cancer cases in the United States in 2023. This represents a more than 11% increase from 2019, four years prior, when ACS data show there were 1,762,450 estimated cancer cases in the country. The spike in cases from 2019 to 2023 is significant because the 2019 cancer rate only represents a 6% increase from 2015, when there were 1,658,370 estimated cases. This means that the percent increase in cancer rate estimates in the U.S. between 2019 and 2023 is nearly double the percent increase between 2015 and 2019.’

