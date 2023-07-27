Cancer: why is the % percent increase in cancer rate estimates in the U.S. between 2019 & 2023 (COVID vaccine rolled out Feb 2021 or so) nearly double the % percent increase between 2015 & 2019? Is
it mRNA technology COVID gene injection vaccine? Has mRNA technology vaccine from Pfizer & Moderna significantly damaged the tumor suppressing systems e.g. SV 40, BRCA, P53, Toll-like receptors 7, 8?
‘The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 1,958,310 new cancer cases in the United States in 2023.
This represents a more than 11% increase from 2019, four years prior, when ACS data show there were 1,762,450 estimated cancer cases in the country.
The spike in cases from 2019 to 2023 is significant because the 2019 cancer rate only represents a 6% increase from 2015, when there were 1,658,370 estimated cases.
This means that the percent increase in cancer rate estimates in the U.S. between 2019 and 2023 is nearly double the percent increase between 2015 and 2019.’
11% Increase in Cancer Cases from 2019 to 2023—Only 6% Increase from 2015 to 2019, Just Before COVID Vaccine Rollout: American Cancer Society Data
‘The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 1,958,310 new cancer cases in the United States in 2023.
This represents a more than 11% increase from 2019, four years prior, when ACS data show there were 1,762,450 estimated cancer cases in the country.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The spike in cases from 2019 to 2023 is significant because the 2019 cancer rate only represents a 6% increase from 2015, when there were 1,658,370 estimated cases.
This means that the percent increase in cancer rate estimates in the U.S. between 2019 and 2023 is nearly double the percent increase between 2015 and 2019.’
https://americanfaith.com/11-increase-in-cancer-cases-from-2019-to-2023-only-6-increase-from-2015-to-2019-american-cancer-society-data/
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let's all remember the first time mRNA jabs were used was in cancer patients. They were a spectacular failure. They accelerated tumor growth. Surprised?
Ex-SIL; retired military, took shots and every booster. 46 years old. Biopsies of spleen, liver, colon. Yep, lymphoma. Very healthy lifestyle since quit drinking 10 years ago. Weight lifter, healthy eater, fresh eggs, vegetables and fruits. Will now be dead bc of the “vaccine”. Still doesn’t believe it is the shot. He is navy! In Virginia! And they still push it! The military is killing our young men and women! Our medicines made in China! Corrupt FDA! No oversight! China putting hydrogels in all our injectables! Hydrogels=plastic that continues to grow! Sudden deaths! Plastic is growing in humanity. Only matter time before unvaccinated are suddenly dying!