Carfentanil is much more addictive and deadly than Fentanyl; Carfentanil is used to take down big game with thick hides like elephants etc. can kill thousands (one hit); USA, our military must send
some BI-Bs and B52s to Wuhan China and bomb all precursor factories in Wuhan...bomb all...today! Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine
Warn your children, your teens…get them strips, get them naloxone…on them always now…see my prior stacks on fentanyl as public service announcements…
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Is China the main source of Fentanyl and Carfentanyl? What is their reason for manufacturing these drugs? Is it solely to be used as a weapon against the US? To kill off more of the populace?
Russia did us a favor by taking out the bioweapons labs in Ukraine. Perhaps Trump can do the same thing in China. But I think China would retaliate in some way.
I just spoke with a paramedic about carfentanyl and his eyes went wide. It’s very addictive and he’s seen deaths. Pls be aware. It’s only meant for big game when they need to work on them or euthanize.