How about Claim-of Fiction? I think all are apt save GoF.

I have added Yeadon’s recent input for it is tremendous, see below. He himself disputes GoF as real…as well as ability of transmission of a respiratory virus person to person…very controversial argument and there are aspects I advance too for I find credible…in other words I am understanding Yeadon this way para…2 people in same household (or vicinity) where one reported respiratory type symptoms etc. and then the other, could not necessarily be because one transmitted respiratory virus to the other but more so environmental commonality exposures that had the same inflammatory effect on the immune system, inflammatory reaction, on the respiratory mucosa etc. (50,000 feet level discourse)…I find very fascinating and needs to be studied…Yeadon questions the field of virology and viruses…and certainly I am on same page as to the fraud of COVID and that this was not real as to what the exposure was or how it occurred (I do not accept wet market or gain of function or lab leak etc. in this) …it was not necessarily a virus (coronavirus) and could have been a toxin or poison that caused the respiratory type symptoms etc. and problems for the high risk vulnerable…symptoms akin to severe common cold or flu, ILI, pneumonia etc. Fascinating.

My views:

MISDIRECTION...pure bullshit lies and fraud! And Trump and many Americans fell for the lies from our medical doctors, our government officials, agencies like CDC, FDA, PHAC, SAGE, Health Canada, NIAID etc. our scientists, health officials etc. All lies because they all benefitted, all were incentivized and it is why I have always said if shown guilty of causing deaths via proper courts and judges, then they must all HANG!

all of COVID pandemic was NEVER real, and put this way, 100% of COVID was a lie, a fraud, and Trump fell for all of it! He was devastatingly deceived! He, Trump, meant well, was scared by it all and wanted to save lives ASSUMING it was real. But it was not and there was never ever a need for the deadly unsafe Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine. That was a money grab, pure criminality I argue. It is a fact, cannot be disputed that the mRNA vaccine never worked, and it was deadly. It never ever worked. It could not work. You cannot introduce a vaccine in the deltoid, with the immune response in the axilla lymph nodes etc. (armpits) and it (vaccine, content, spike protein, vaccine induced antibodies etc.) disseminates systemically (antibodies etc.) yet it’s mechanism of action is needed in the respiratory tract, respiratory mucosal layers, nasal, pharyngeal layers etc. where the so called virus resides (upper or lower respiratory tract if there is deep seated and extensive infection). There is no mechanism where this could have happened (leaving the systemic circulation to enter the respiratory compartment) and thus the COVID vaccine could have never worked. They who brought it knew this.

What am I saying? It was all a fraud, 100% of all of it. We lost 4 years for NOTHING as they took our liberties, our freedoms, and they became rich. And killed us as they did it! The wet market...LIES...lab-leak, also lies...GoF...lies too! All of it! Nothing about COVID is/was REAL! No pandemic, SOMETHING about GoF is not REAL. Not for this.

There was no pandemic and the term ‘pandemic’ is just that, a manufactured industry ‘term’ to generate fear and make money. They now use the over-cycled PCR ‘process’ to create pandemics as they please. Doing one now with H5N1, N2, N8 etc.

There was:

1)NO COVID pandemic, this was NEVER a pandemic, we actually never had a pandemic. It is a created term.

2)no wet market origin, a red-herring to bullshit you, MISDIRECTION’

3)no lab-leak, also MISDIRECTION

4)no GoF, also MISDIRECTION

5)IMO, even the HOUSE congress and any Senate dog and pony hearings are show hearings, bullshit…meant to do nothing…IMO trying to continue the validation of something that is not the issue here, have you confused

6)This HAD to be a deliberate release at multiple points, globally. A respiratory RNA virus, cannot pandemic this was, this rapidly, across the globe, with that level of fidelity in the genetic copying mechanism…never! With that stability.

7)I think we will learn in time the extent of the fraud and maybe Couey is closest to the mark; JJ Couey is their daddy (as is Mike Yeadon) and they hate him for he is smarter…I like the view that it is akin to Claim of Function (CoF), not GoF…Couey is someone I respect deeply

8)I think this was a multiple release point event, and a toxin, a poison of sorts, not due to virus GoF, thats bullshit. that’s part of the ongoing OP…

Something was released that caused some severe symptoms in highly vulnerable people…ILI, pulmonary respiratory type symptoms in a cohort that was already immuno-senescence, immune compromised, and maybe it was a toxin or poison, yet these people, median age 83, 84 years old, with 3-4 grave underlying medical issues would have fallen to the common cold even as what happened to the Lombardi Italians with their elevated COPD and advanced age and morbid conditions…question is, what? lots we do not know. we just know something wrong was done. that had the effect of toppling Trump, allowed them to steal votes, tamper, and the lockdowns hurt him.

7)If you read about Operation Northwoods in 1962, you will understand what our government is capable of, what our military is capable of.

Misdirection in SWORDFISH…we have been misdirected at all steps of COVID…all of it!:

Yeadon

Start here:

‘Question: “If virus don’t exist, what is gain of function research? This is not a challenge to the idea. You might find the book “Food is Your Best Medicine” by Henry G Bieler MD. It provides a possible explanation for the cause of some illness.”

My reply: I’m familiar with attempts to edit function of genes by systematically varying one of the base pairs in each position in the gene.

A now classified technique is called an “alanine scan”. Different amino acids have side chains that vary by size, charge & lipophilicity. The smallest, simplest and uncharged residue or side chain is alanine, a mere methyl (-CH3) group.

Much of the function of a protein turns on the properties of the side chains of the amino acids in the protein of polypeptide sequence. Systemically swapping each out for an alanine, followed by checking specific functions of the protein, called an alanine scan, can be very informative about what the overall function of the gene product is.

It’s far from easy, trying to deduce the function, or the point, of the gene.

The way we classify the results of each experiment in that alanine scan is to note no changes in function, a loss of function (if it no longer does what the original or native gene) or - and here’s where I think this all comes from - a gain of function (if it does the same thing the native form did, but more potently, ie at lower concentrations, or if it now has a function that wasn’t there originally).

I think the terms we used in this molecule biology technique, coupled with biochemistry techniques, which were N (neutral), LOF (loss of function) or GOF (gain of function) are the origin of the fictional technique called Gain Of Function research.

In other words, the scary-sounding “Gain Of Function” term has been “weaponised”, to use the modern slang.

As a discipline, GOF does not exist. It’s a possible result (GOF) from use of an exploratory technique.

I expect if you searched Google Scholar for “alanine scan” & “gain of function”, you’ll find papers utilizing what I’ve described very badly.

I further expect if there are papers purely on “Gain of Function” that they’ll either be recent, like the last 15-20 years or less, or we’ll find that the author of a review or a research paper is still mixed up today with the fraud on humanity.

There’s no scientific evidence for acute respiratory illnesses being infectious in nature and especially not contagious. Review of a large trove of published research, attempting to demonstrate transmission of symptoms, aka contagion, all report failure. There is no scientific study in which a so-called “respiratory virus” can be detected or truly isolated. The obvious explanation is that the entire field is lies. The illnesses are real. The attribution to “virus” is scientifically unsupported logically.

I must add PCR fraud here, because the misuse of this powerful technique (invented after I’d qualified) has been the core means whereby the authorities can get their “pandemic”. However all they have is false positives. You’ll never see an absolutely fundamental aspect of any analogous diagnostic procedure & thars the “operational false positive rate”. Low OFPRs can generate very satisfactory numbers of fake “cases”, if enough tests are run daily.

In the case of the fake “covid19” “pandemic”, the radical changes in medical practices in hospitals, care homes and the community rather predictably led to large numbers of deaths. This is called “Iatrogenic” deaths or “death by doctor”.

There’s the “pandemic”.

Pandemics are immunologically implausible and I think impossible.

A key factor for this to work & sneak past people’s logical minds is the ease with the perpetrators are able to scare people.

Another is the prevalence of common or garden illnesses that can be deliberately misclassified as the scary new “pandemic disease”.

This is because these diseases are real. Flu & colds are real. If you can misattribute the cause of the person’s illness, and modify medical procedures such that they’re killed by medical staff (I suspect often they’re completely unaware of what was happening), stir in some PCR based testing fraud and bingo, a “pandemic”.

The potency of this psychological operation pivots exquisitely on near universal belief that many illnesses are caused by submicroscopic infectious pathogens called viruses. This is certainly untrue.

Gain of Function is merely part of maintaining the PsyOp of scary, contagious, disease-causing diseases. It’s another kind of fraud, containing some real things, the cause of which are attributed to non-existent viruses.’

