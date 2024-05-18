the GoF hearings and Francis Collins etc. trotted out to continue to fool you, all we know is what they, THEY, the malevolent people, have told us and you believe? talking about furin cleavage sites and the like, of course all those terms are true, the question is, was this applicable here? I say NO! I say:

1)COVID was NOT a PANDEMIC, it was a PCR-manufactured fake fraud event based on an over-amplified PCR process (a false-positive process) and driven by the lie of ASYMPTOMATIC transmission (still cannot find one case) and lie of recurrent infection pre-Omicron, the lie of equal risk of severe outcome if exposed with complete disregard of age and baseline risk (we knew 2 weeks out April 1st 2020 that COVID or whatever this was, was amenable to risk stratification where baseline risk was prognostic on your outcome) telling us that 10 year old Johnny was at the same risk as 85 year old frail sick granny…we knew early on that life expectancy was 79 in US but mean age of death for COVID was 83-85 with grave underlying conditions…COVID did not shorten life expectancy. Did not.

Today, across 4 years, in America, we cannot find one, not ONE healthy child 0-19, who got whatever this was, exposed, got it, got severely ill or DIED…not one! not in Sweden, Germany etc. Not one! No Malone mRNA deadly technology gene vaccine was ever needed in our kids, no untested UNSAFE deadly Malone vaccine was ever needed! …and it is his vaccine, he said so…

Not one!

We knew that COVID was not affecting across ALL age-groups (sparing children) as a pandemic should (though I argue the term ‘pandemic’ is a MADE-UP construct)

2)no wet market spill over zoonoses (jump from animal model to human (maybe with intermediate host), NO! A lie to misdirect…this was a DELIBERATE event, deliberate release/planting of some entity multiple locations…this was done to get that Malone Bourla Bancel death injection into you, stage ONE…

3)no lab leak, no, also meant to deceive, has us looking like headless chickens…lab leak is bull shit

4)I think this was COVID akin to a bioterrorist attack on the US and world…using a binary type bioweapon as the response…more to come, you already have stage one in you and possible shedding on you…this mRNA Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Karko et al. technology and vaccine is a bioweapon and they all know it…I draw on my training at Johns Hopkins in epidemiology of bioterrorism under the esteemed Dr. DA Henderson (DA agreed to supervise a doctorate in biowarfare but I deferred to McMaster with the father of EBM (my personal dear friend Dr. Guyatt) and was on full academic and research scholarship there)…where I learnt extensively and across the succeeding years from DA about weaponizing of pathogen (how to powder-ize, how to place on a warhead and deliver into a city and how to respond to the effects public health wise, what are the critical issues etc.) smallpox, Brucella, tularemia, Bacillus anthracis (anthrax), Yersinia pestis (plague), Coxiella burnetii (Q-fever) (very attractive zoonoses bioweapon agent where as little as one organism could cause clinical infection, thus making it very attractive as an organism for use in biowarfare)…

5)no GoF, yes it goes on but not applicable here in this COVID fraud, IMO…all we have is what we are told…

6)I think we will learn in time the extent of the fraud and maybe Couey is closest to the mark

7)I think this was a multiple release point event, and a toxin, a poison of sorts, not due to virus GoF, thats bullshit. that’s part of the ongoing OP…

Something was released that caused some severe symptoms in highly vulnerable people…ILI, pulmonary respiratory type symptoms in a cohort that was already immuno-senescence, immune compromised, yet these people, median age 83, 84, 3-4 grave underlying medical issues would have fallen to the common cold even as what happened to the Lombardia Italians with their elevated COPD and advanced age and morbid conditions…question is, what? lots we do not know. we just know something wrong was done. that had the effect of toppling Trump, allowed them to steal votes, tamper, and the lockdowns hurt him.

For me to buy it, I need to see proof and today, I am not even sure there was a virus…a coronavirus….I do not believe it and don’t give me bullshit that the early treatment worked on it, if the anti-infectives anti-virals and anti-inflammatories etc. worked, could have been your natural immunity recovery and could (those anti-virals if they worked) easily work on other entities causing the ILI pulmonary respiratory dyspnea type symptoms…not that viruses are NOT real, of fucking course they are real or something like it (though the field of virology must be riddled, fraught with fraud too, wherever there are doctors and scientists, there is fraud, these are bad people and what we thought about them was a lie, they are alike murderers, and no morality or character or care about well-being, just money)…

I know this was NO pandemic, not even a CRISIS, maybe an emergency, and I am convinced there was NO lab leak, that was MADE UP…no WET market shit either…like the 6-foot social distancing rule…I told you that 3 years ago and got attacked…now you orgasmic for Collins said it in a hearing when I told you Bob Redfield told me himself in HHS building, they made it up in March April 2020….I know some can’t wrap their heads around (I get it all the time especially because of my education and my work in evidence-based medicine) this village island boy going where you did not…how come boy? what is it about Dr. Alexander? How did he work for PAHO? For World Health Organization (Geneva, Europe)…how come? how did he get to work for Trump? I know, many, I deal with it daily, are so pure racist by the island boy, can’t even recognize their filthy discriminatory minds…he he he and once I figure them out (yes, even among the COVID so called Freedom Fighters) I punish them with my mind…he he he…yes, I do come earlier and I do have to leave later and yes, I work harder…we have to…but that is not important, I just wanted to say ‘I see you’….’I know what you are doing, you know who I mean, you just can’t get over the island boy…you dream about me’…put a pin in that for a moment…let us get ack serious…

seems they need to see a white man say the same shit I said, to believe it, to now run off asking donors for money for all the Freedom Fighter fraud doctors and scientists and writers writing the same shit, same stories…’oh, it was made up’ so give us money for that story……and I WAS THERE, I talked to Redfield himself…I told you and it’s in my book PRESEDENTIAL TAKEDOWN…find it on Amazon…anyway, put a pin in that for a moment…

yet all meant to mislead you…like how the pandemic was made up and created using an over-cycled PCR ‘process’ (beyond 24 amplifications) that was essentially detecting viral dust, fragments, non-culturable, non-infectious, non-viable, non-pathological, non-consequential entities and labelling it as ‘positive’…an overamplified RT-PCR to amplify DNA will detect anything as POSITIVE once cycles set so high…the PCR process turned out to be 97% false positive…97 of every 100 positives were NEVER positive for infectious lethal anything…we closed down schools, closed business, close societies with a 97% false-positive PCR process…

it was all a lie and lab-leak is a lie, wet market is a lie, GoF here is a lie…not saying GoF was not used here but not the issue, did not do this…this was a deliberate release of something, something yes man-made…nothing we were told is true…I do not think this had ANYTHING to do with GoF…now they have you fixated again on it…on HEARINGS…their dog and pony bullshit.