Clinton said 'it's the economy, stupid' to Bush, I said 'it's the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine, stupid' (TM), and now blacks, browns, all peoples telling Biden why they are de-electing him by crying out
'it's the illegals, stupid'; so Clinton's battle cry took home the election against Bush Sr...now blacks in California, New York, Chicago all over crying out 'it's the illegals, stupid, don't you
get it’…
‘It’s the illegals, stupid’, should be Trump key bumper sticker
It is the illegals that threaten our very nation and safety that will take this election home for 45…
