were correct, Atlas and I were right, 100% then and still today for now, listen to these bisshes, this demon devil Gupta and this CNN should apologize to Atlas and I for there is only one way (I should sue CNN, I will reach out to Robert Malone, my buddy and ask him how to sue people, maybe share his inept lawyer with me he he he) you can tame an epidemic or pandemic (if you believed that this COVID fraud was one when it was NOT) is to cut the chain of transmission and then you can get to HERD immunity…

video:

with a pathogen that showed an IFR of 0.04% 0-70 years old, so very low risk to the vast majority of the population, a near 100% risk of survival, then we strongly protect the high risk vulnerable first and then allow the rest of society to live normal lives to be exposed naturally and harmlessly as I said, become exposed, infected, then recover with natural immunity…these morons, these nonsensical bloviators, these incompetent technically inept, academically sloppy, intellectually lazy corrupted CNN dolts people orated what I said and they actually as we look back, prove I was right, 100% correct….what I said is tried and true basic public health epidemiology and was I not correct? Am I not vindicated? Who was right and who was wrong?

Do you know, do you have any idea the hell Atlas, myself went through in Washington DC in 2020? People like Navarro? When we were trying to help? Caputo?

Look at the smirk on that fucker’s face Gupta, I have nothing good to say about that loon…that bitch…he knew he was misleading the public in that interview on CNN and that I was 100% correct….he just had to lie….his words with CNN got me attacked, placed at severe risk in DC…I needed security etc. Thank God Trump et al. got me security, helped protect us.

Gupta remains one of the most inept so called doctors on CNN, matched only by the lunatics Leanna Wen and Peter Hotez…these beasts did lots of damage to my name, Atlas’s, McCullough etc. as we fought them on the fraud of the lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine, for we knew the science and they were wrong yet they used the media to slander and smear yet today, we have the last laugh…sadly…I was clear on the vaccine day 1…they attacked us yet look, after 4 years, 4 years across USA, we can find not one healthy US child (0-19 years old) who got exposed and infected and got severely ill or died…not one!

Listen to what the CNN freaks said I said and was wrong, bringing their star Gupta to hammer me, yet I was always right, he and they and all of them were always wrong. The fucking Canadian trucker had more knowledge than Gupta. The sellout xxxxx. And they knew they were lying. They were all paid off to lie and hurt us, incentivized, yes they hurt us knowingly and deliberately, and must be brought to justice.

We won, yes we did, yet at a severe cost to us, people like me, I lost much, my academic appointment, my consultancies et al. So, I lost most of my income and at a certain time, all of it. It was catastrophic. But I will do it over again and will remain in this fight until I see all involved in the fraud COVID and vaccine go to jail. This fight is and was never for or about me, it was for right vs wrong, good versus evil…

I mean if you read what they put out there, what part is incorrect? Are we saying they were DUMB then? These bitches refused to call me Dr., and read it, I said those of little to NO risk, that is healthy well people, no conditions, so not elderly high risk, we use them (low risk) by allowing them to be infected naturally, harmlessly, be exposed, infected, then recover, and be left with natural immunity that will then be used to protect the high risk vulnerable…it is how we do it all the time when the high risk vulnerable cannot be directly exposed…it is how we get to HERD immunity, by breaking the chain of transmission…either via natural exposure infection and recovery and natural immunity, vaccine and thus acquired adaptive immunological memory, or a combination of both.

Period!

These bitches in CNN etc. moved to destroy us when we were correct and today, when I said no lockdowns, no school closures, no business closures, no masks, NOTHING…just protect the high risk vulnerable among us, and let the rest of society to live normal unfettered lives, they attacked and smeared me and Atlas, Kulldorff, Sunetra Gupta, Jay etc.…but was I not correct on that too? Were we not correct? Look how many lives were lost, how many harmed and died due to the lockdown lunacy and the fraud unsafe Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine when all they needed to do was listen to me, to us….day one!