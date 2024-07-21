Start here:

‘Ever since the Trump assassination attempt…

2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD

Developing: President Trump was shot at a rally: With blood in his hair and streaked across his face Trump defiantly pumped his fist in the air as the secret service tried to force him off the stage. It appears that his earlobe was hit, and miraculously he seems mostly unharmed.

Read full story

…the flow of information and disinformation has been profuse, to say the least. There was a flood of analyses, most of which were speculative, theoretical, and overall not terribly productive for getting a good handle on the true nature of this latest failed Deep State assassination operation.

Daniel Estulin offers an excellent overview of this recent Intelligence Industrial Complex murder scheme. He correctly frames these events in the context of Trump standing in the way of the transformation of the power of the global banksters, and their plans of extracting the remaining global wealth which they do not yet own; in other words, the real reason they want to murder Trump ties into the conservative and nationalistic PROJECT 2025 strategy for reforming America by putting an end to the vampiric Federal Reserve system with the complete dismantling of the administrative state.

I am including the below opinion of the botched Trump Assassination precisely because its conclusion is dead wrong, despite the latest evidence it cites — the “incompetence” of the Secret Service and local police, along with the deliberate subversion of the rules of engagement and positioning of personal in critical threat mitigation zones, more at lack thereof, proves that this “lone shooter” was allowed to sight in President Trump for over an hour, and then get off multiple shots irrefutably proves that this event was not some “coincidental” one-off.

And to further reinforce that this was always an inside job, just like short sellers the day before the 9/11 terror attack and right before the Great Financial Crisis placed enormous bets on said “black swan” events, so too did a financial firm place monster bets against Donald J. Trump Media and Technology Group DJT 0.00%↑ quite literally the day before the assassination attempt:

To reiterate, these are not merely “coincidences,” or, as EUGEYPPIUS wrongly concludes in his below article, “…the actions of a dumb system that hated the idea of spending resources on Trump’s protection, hoped that the worst would happen to him, and in its stupidity nevertheless failed to see what massive advantage would redound Trump in the event an assassin actually took a shot at the king and missed.”

I am including the below musings to illustrate how even an intelligent author may arrive at wholly erroneous extrapolations even in the face of glaringly obvious conspiracies in plain sight.

In other words, the system yet again made itself appear “incompetent” and “parsimonious” (in not allocating sufficient resources to protect President Trump) so that improbable theses like the one in the below article could somehow be believed while the perpetrators continue to attempt to execute their dystopian agendas, not limited to followup assassinations, “lucky” stock market bets, various crises, psyops, and so on and so forth:

by EUGYPPIUS

First, I have some corrections and expansions to yesterday’s post.

WPXI in Pittsburgh, who have good sources in Pennsylvania law enforcement, are now clarifying that no counter-sniper teams were staged in the building that Crooks shot from at all. They were rather on the second floor of an adjacent building, which I have circled here in red:

This should clarify why nobody heard Crooks moving on the roof before he opened fire. WPXI also note that law enforcement first took notice of the would-be assassin not thirty minutes, but a full hour, before Trump began speaking. [2SG: NOT just SEEN by law enforcement, but, also, by secret service, and various bystanders that called it in for well over an hour.] This is when Crooks was seen fiddling with a range-finder, as Beaver County journalists reported, and it was the occasion for law enforcement to take their first photo of the assailant:

An important secondary mystery is who actually killed our shooter. This helpful New York Times analysis concludes, on the basis of audio recordings, that the shot came from the southernmost Secret Service counter-sniper team, which would make sense, as unlike their counterparts to the north, they had an unobstructed view of Crooks’s position. WPXI, however, are reporting that “a local police sniper” has been placed on administrative leave for firing his weapon at Crooks. The Butler County District Attorney nevertheless confirms “that it’s his understanding the shot that killed Crooks was fired by the Secret Service.” The Secret Service have also separately claimed responsibility for the kill. The problem is this: After Crooks concludes his eight-shot volley, I can find only one further shot in all the audio that is available to us. It’s possible, I guess, that I’ve missed something, or that our recordings simply failed to pick up all of the counter-sniper fire, but it’s equally possible that valued reader Bootsorourke was right, and that local law enforcement were responsible for the kill shot. Perhaps the Secret Service are claiming otherwise only to save themselves further embarrassment, and with the investigation in the hands of the FBI, local police have no means of establishing for themselves what really happened.

My last post generated a wealth of impatient comments. A great many valued readers find my “malicious indifference” theory of the failed assassination less than satisfying; they propose that there were two shooters, that it was not Crooks but Maxwell Yearick whom police killed on the roof of the AGR International building, and other things as well. Here, I want to explain how I think about these events in general, and why I default towards systemic, distributed explanations unless I’m given extremely good reasons not to.

I was a professor for a very long time. In all of my years of teaching and research, I came to regret the tiresome banalisation to which all academic theories are subjected. Academics tend to regard their past and present social subjects with a benign eye; they don’t like to speculate about conspiracies, ulterior motives or hidden plots unless they’re forced to, and they default wherever possible to the most boring and colourless hypotheses imaginable. Their problem, as I’ve suggested many times, is that anybody can do things like history and philology. The less technical academic fields are therefore protected by a great deal of gate-keeping, both formal and informal. Without a Ph.D. and the approval of editorial boards and peer reviewers, it is nearly impossible to have your findings recognised. For much the same reason, there is a pervasive interest in keeping the discourse so uninteresting that only those whose salaries depend on it will bother participating.

With internet culture, it’s the opposite. Everybody here wants maximum engagement, maximum participation, and this strategy favours not banalisation but a relentless, unending sensationalism. We are forever on the verge of political collapse; utter defeat and total victory are always around the corner, and above all reality is not as it seems. There are important formulae at work here: The first line of commentary on important events will often posit that they are in some fundamental sense not real, or at least mere pretences towards darker, hidden ends. As stories develop, there is an effort to bend them into conformity with one’s political preconceptions, often by positing hidden actors and secret motives. The right takes a lot of heat for this kind of conspiracising, but the tendencies exist across the political spectrum. It was left-wingers, in the wake of Trump’s failed assassination, who first proposed that the entire event was staged, while others nearer to my own politics have hypothesised about patsies, multiple shooters, and the like – in this case borrowing elements from well-known theories of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The establishment press like to tut-tut at conspiratorial thought, but they engage in plenty of it themselves, especially when it comes time to analyse the actions and motivations of their enemies and the political opposition. “Russian disinformation” is merely one of many possible examples here.

Before you get angry with me, note that I’m not saying any of this means that the theories emerging from these incentives are necessarily wrong, OK? Sometimes the most defensible explanation really is boring, and sometimes the world turns out to be a truly crazy place. Nor can we reject formulae for their formulaic nature alone. Perhaps secret actors within our politics really do employ the same tactics over and over again, and perhaps these tactics really are only apparent to alternative analysts on the internet. Nevertheless, general tendencies that exist for reasons systemic to our own discourse – the desire to enforce a careerist monopoly on historical analysis, or the desire to gather the largest readership possible – should put us on guard. It is unlikely that the past unfolded in ways maximally convenient to the present-day professoriate, and it is equally unlikely that politics work always and everywhere for the advantage of pseudonymous online writers like me.

The problem is that humans are not very good at thinking, and here I am no exception. We must nevertheless do our best to formulate theories that use concrete evidence efficiently to explain the phenomena before us. Over time, thinkers have developed various rules of thumb to assist us in this endeavour. One such rule is that tedious maxim known as Hanlon’s Razor: “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity,” or, more succinctly: “cock-up before conspiracy.” I try never to cite Hanlon’s Razor explicitly, because I think it’s imprecise, and also because it deeply irritates some people.

What we should really be thinking about, is a much older and more respectable Razor that is commonly ascribed to William of Occam, but that in fact predates our Franciscan friar by a full 1600 years. Aristotle, in his Posterior Analytics, argued that “We may assume the superiority, all else being equal, of the demonstration which derives from fewer postulates or hypotheses.” The medieval scholastics were deeply influenced by Aristotle and they rehearsed their own versions of this maxim in their writings, until it came time for William to offer his own rather more enigmatic formulation: “A plurality must never be posited without necessity.” It was then left to the equally Franciscan scholastic thinker John Punch, in the seventeenth century, to provide the pithiest statement: “Entities are not to be multiplied beyond necessity.” This is the law of parsimony, and it is what I mean when I say that our theories must be not only explanatory but maximally efficient. Among equally explanatory theories, we must always choose the most parsimonious possibility, however disappointing that might be.

Here is what that means practically: A substantial part of the world is hidden from us, and so our theories must inevitably posit some number of unseen causes to explain observed phenomena. We should, however, regard this positing of the unseen as extremely expensive and intellectually burdensome, and aim to explain the events before us, as much as possible, on the basis of observed reality. Those things that we see are the necessary parts of any theory, and they are free for the taking. Unseen, possible, posited things may not be necessary, and we should strive to avoid invoking them whenever we can. This is what it means to avoid multiplying entities beyond necessity.

All of this might sound a little odd, but in fact it makes much sense. If we can explain the world on the basis of what we see, then it’s unlikely the unseen is all that interesting or influential. And should we abandon our commitment to parsimony and invoke the unseen too extravagantly, we introduce too many degrees of freedom into our thought. This is why, for the less restrained ‘conspiratorial’ thinkers, the world of the unseen and the extraneous simply grows and grows. Some have a nearly theological commitment to the unseen, positing ever more novel layers of hidden actors. Behind our elected politicians are globalists like Klaus Schwab and George Soros, and behind these malign globalists are still more deeply hidden personalities, and behind them perhaps even deeper and darker ones. All of this freedom provides an occasion to make one’s theories more ideologically flattering; everything that happens in the world becomes another episode illustrating why the capitalists or the Jews or the depopulationists or the skin-suited lizards are really the problem. (One could write still further, about the interests some very popular commentators have in developing a proprietary analysis that their readers can find nowhere else, but I will leave that angle unexplored, as I fear I am already treading overmuch upon your charity and your patience.)

The biggest problem with hidden plots, is that they are an additional unseen thing, whereas the great advantage of incompetence is that it is the absence of a thing. This is why Hanlon’s Razor often guides us towards more parsimonious theories, however many midwits may misuse this particular implement. Of course, events may sometimes compel us to posit hidden plotting; only the purest of idiots would put Nord Stream down to mere incompetence, for example. When incompetence seems plausible, however, it is a good idea to demand evidence of hidden plotting, and in its absence to default to simpler explanations premised upon fewer unseen entities. This is particularly the case when evidence of incompetence is already pervasive, as it is in the failed Trump assassination – which, after all, failed.

Here at the end, let us consider the things we can see in this particular case: Trump’s political opponents begrudged him Secret Service protection, and some of them had even introduced legislation to deprive him of it entirely. The Secret Service is presently headed by the Biden appointee Kimberly Cheatle and Trump’s protection detail was grievously understaffed. Trump has himself been subject to histrionic media attacks for years, and the target of numerous security incidents already. Finally, this failed assassination attempt has only multiplied support for Trump’s candidacy and increased public scrutiny of his protectors, making a second attempt far less likely.

Given all of this, it’s unclear to me what intellectual advantage we draw from positing a plot by government or deep state personalities. All of this looks to me like the actions of a dumb system that hated the idea of spending resources on Trump’s protection, hoped that the worst would happen to him, and in its stupidity nevertheless failed to see what massive advantage would redound Trump in the event an assassin actually took a shot at the king and missed.

Of course I’m more than happy to be proven wrong, and I’ll be the first to post about it if I am.

Just like the CIA invented the term “conspiracy theory” for their JFK assassination, and then had their Mockingbird MSM disseminate that reality-inverting meme across society, and just like the “lone shooter” theory along with magic bullets, gross incompetence and other nonsensical narratives were fed for so many decades to the naïve and brainwashed citizenry, so too are these latest various lone shooter and incompetence tall tales now being used as a kind of social engineering rehash throughout the collective conscience.

The only thing truly magical about this Trump assassination is how Teflon Don managed to evade certain death, leveraged this nearly tragic event into a yet another bigly win for himself, and maybe even for America, and how more and more people are finally waking up to this slow burn coup d'état from within.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.’

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)