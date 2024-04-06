Biblo, your views are at times very educational and interesting, and people can chose to go to your site and I post it here as I am an open forum, maybe the only fully open uncensored stack for I have it free but also no constraints, anyone can comment and debate…but I ask you to not post antisemitic writing on my stack and in general…you are smart, whoever you are, and if you want people to read and listen, you have to be respectful…it is a free nation (hopefully) and freedom of speech extends to all…I may not like your writing and at times it is offensive but it is your right and I can chose not to read it. as I tell folk about me too, chose not to read mine. But I ask again, no antisemitism, no discriminatory please about no ethnicities…keep it civil and respectful. I think you have lots to say and good information, smart, like many here, but your biases must be kept in check if you want folk to read…I do not wish to block people. please respect my ask here. you are welcomed to post on my stack anytime and ask people to come to yours to support you…people need information and facts so if you have and can provoke thought, you are welcomed.

(100) Lara Logan (Lioness of Judah Ministry): 'Multiple intel sources: Baltimore bridge collapse was an “absolutely brilliant strategic attack” on US critical infrastructure - most likely cyber - & our (substack.com)

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER







Bilbo'sBitch

bilbobitch’s Newsletter

5 hrs ago·edited 5 hrs ago

Seriously applying OCCAMS RAZOR all that is going on here is the USA is imploding per ...

"Slowly then suddenly" on the collapse of USA and its bankruptcy - Hemingway

1.) Incompetent POTUS check

2.) inability to manufacture? check

3.) DEI crews doing QA? check

4.) nothing works, and nobody cares? check

5.) Woke, broke, cuck'd & homo? check

6.) nobody knows how stuff work, or how to fix shit anymore? check

7.) USA can't build bridge, or airplanes anymore? check

We knew this was coming since the 1970's we all couldn't believe the big ship kept sailing 50 fucking years, they kicked the can, until the ship hit the bridge and 10,000 containers of shit filled the river and all the fish died, ...

Right next to the biggest sewage Treatment Plant in USA, Washington-DC

Just like bye-bye american pie

LIKE (4)

REPLY (1)

SHARE

Dr. Paul Alexander

30 mins agoAuthor

I appreciate any sage by anyone for we need to think this out and fix America...so you and many have good senses and thinking...but please keep it decent and respectful and non discriminatory in my stack...I leave it open but please, keep it to the facts and the debate

LIKE (1)

REPLY (1)

SHARE

1 new reply

Bilbo'sBitch

bilbobitch’s Newsletter

6 hrs ago

I have written about this since the begin, as somebody that has shipped containers, I knew where to look up this ship and see where it was coming & going;

To sri-lanka which makes sense with the CDC HAZMAT weapons, because sri-lanka is a major pest last year in running out all their WEF leaders back to London;

Why the CDC hazmat containers were all loaded top on the bow is troubling, but it makes sense if they were the first to come off in Sri-Lanka, but why not keep them on the stern?

It's just smells like all of this is/was intentional

First CDC report was that 19 containers had split-open and dumped contents "CDC BIO HAZMAT" on the container, then a few days later the coast-guard reported 56 container have been counted on the bow with "CDC HAZMAT" label;

Well all this makes sense the Baltimore port is home to US-NAVY storage and ships for war, so of course this stuff comes up from ft-detrict and awaits in Baltimore storage for deployment; But dumping the stuff in Baltimore is an angle, and reminds me of "12 monkeys" the brad-pitt movie about bio-weapons that destroyed the world;

One other thing I see nobody mention and a rabbit hole I would love people to go down, but on the very day that the ship sailed at night, that day the entire Baltimore PIG POLICE dept walked off the job and the city went full nigga feral

I was always wonderings with all the chimps un-deterred did any head to the ports?? Was there a panic to get the hell out of dodge? I sure would have sailed out and not waited for the next day; The point is on an emergency exit stuff could have been over looked

Then there is this catholic church angle, where the day of departure the entire crew everybody on board was taken to the local WALMART for free shopping, now this is when the ZOG could have placed any kind of auto-pilot on the system or infected onboard computers, just like they do on BOEING BUAP, where US-GOV can take command of any USA national airplane post 2007;

This was a fairly new ship, but its engine system is super common and standard and computers & electronics, so clearly a team could have entered with a laptop and rebooted and installed new software for the entire ships system.

LIKE (3)

REPLY

SHARE

Bilbo'sBitch

bilbobitch’s Newsletter

5 hrs ago

Baltimore City Implodes: Police Force Collapses, Only Three Officers Patrolled Major District

Politics

Posted on AllSides March 25th, 2024

https://www.allsides.com/news/2024-03-25-2030/politics-baltimore-city-implodes-police-force-collapses-only-three-officers

Note closely the same exact time that the catholic church took 'all aboard' to the walmart the pigs dept in the city was gone;

For links on the catholic church org that took crew to walmart see post or comments

But the point is the city was insane on the day the ship left at night, I would have wanted to get the fuck out of dodge

LIKE (2)

REPLY

SHARE

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

7 hrs ago

Not with a ship that was unable to steer.

LIKE (1)

REPLY (1)

SHARE

Bilbo'sBitch

bilbobitch’s Newsletter

5 hrs ago

Steerage seemed fine to my eyes

There were 100's of cameras running from all angle, most interesting to me is the starboard view; The ship is moving at full speed, way over the designated port limit of 4kts, right before the ship hits the bridge the lights go out on side of bridge, then a few seconds later all the light come on including the bow lights; Then ship is issuing black smoke from stacks, showing the ship was 100% full throttle ( diesel engine don't like this long time ), then suddenly as the light come back on the ship does a hard right to starboard and hits the bridge on inner run of the support system; Four vertical columns of support two at each end, and a long slab of concrete supporting them at each end; All other bridges on earth have 'fenders' to keep ships from hitting the concrete; This big ships have a 10-30 diameter steel ram-rod at water line leading the bow, so as to hit stuff at sea and knock it out of the way; They directly put the ship on course to hit the center of the slab support all four pillars;

Once the ship impacted and the bridge comes down, then all the black smoke from the stern moves forward so the images from the front show black smoke, where many people think they see an explosion, but if you watch videos from the side you can see the rear stacks pluming out tons of black smoke;

In summary the ship was running at full speed, and stayed in channel until near the bridge and then did a hard right to hit the critical point of the entire super-structure to take out all four pillars, in doing so the Truss system being a 3 section cantilever became unbalanced bringing all the trusses system, all 1.6 miles down;

LIKE (4)

REPLY (4)

SHARE

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.

Kitsune, Maskless Crusader

4 hrs ago

IF that’s what happened, then that changes everything but does not explain dropping anchor nor calling authorities ashore to stop traffic from entering the bridge.

The angle of video I saw shows lights out first then smoke and course change, then lights out again and then collision.

It is interesting that this bridge did not have fenders set around the pillars. That is an oversight that goes back years.

Ships not following the rules of the sea is no more uncommon than trucks not following the rules of the road. Generally, behind any accident, you’ll find that rules were not followed and that some of these broken rules contributed to the accident. Not using tugs does raise suspicions with me unless they were required at location. If so, then we need to see if this was a commonly violated requirement. Computers failing in and of itself does not indicate anything. What computers failed and were there backups for them. If ships waited till every thing functioned 100% before putting to sea, none would ever cast off their moorings.

But if it was a direct attack, as implied here, then that would mean the entire bridge crew and pilots were in on it. If it was indeed an attack, and it could have been, then I think that things did not play out as narrated here.

Two questions need answered before I am ready to say this was an attack, what was the status of the propulsion plant and why did they drop anchor and warn the shore?

LIKE (2)

REPLY

SHARE

Bilbo'sBitch

bilbobitch’s Newsletter

5 hrs ago·edited 5 hrs ago

Lets remember what Trumps GEN-FLYNN said

"They were breaking every naval rule on the book"

Hell yes

1.) max speed in port 4kts

2.) no pilot tugs

3.) there are reports of computer malfunction the day before but no record of inspection and re-certification

5.) all aboard went to walmart, that is totally illegal, as somebody has to stay with the ship, from the ship at all time

All this can be explained by the 'baltimore police' bailing, if for instance they went to walmart and saw the chimps rioting, they could have ran back to the boat, and just pulled up the ropes and left the doc in panic, without normal seaman ship being observed;

https://www.allsides.com/news/2024-03-25-2030/politics-baltimore-city-implodes-police-force-collapses-only-three-officers

LIKE (2)

REPLY

SHARE

Bilbo'sBitch

bilbobitch’s Newsletter

5 hrs ago

These links are for people who really want to do deep

LIKE (2)

REPLY (1)

SHARE

keg

2 hrs ago

Interesting and logical in a nation that as the ultimate defender of freedom world wide, is under attack from without but since ovomit was elected, from within. The reality is that if the USA falls, so will go the rest of the free world. This is the plan from the ovomit/moochelle reign of corruption.

Most western nations in the last one to two decades have elected treasonous fake leaders like merkel, macron, trudope, etc. There is no doubt what is coming, is already here and will be imposed on the world. Scriptures that have been rejected for decades have many references to these times. The writing is on the wall for the world..."mene mene tekel upharsin."

LIKE

REPLY (1)

SHARE

Dr. Paul Alexander

33 mins agoAuthor

hhhmmm, I tend to agree...

LIKE

REPLY

SHARE

Sharon sivori

2 hrs ago

That is what I saw and I agree, terrorist attack. Why Biden so quick to say we pay when insurance and they pay not US! Maybe our senile old man planned this to hurt America more!

LIKE (1)

REPLY

SHARE