"Computerized Thermographic Imaging and Live Blood Analysis Post C19 Injection"; by Ana Maria Mihalcea, live blood analysis and thermographic Imaging of C19 injected individuals; In these never-before
-seen images of individuals who received the experimental mRNA shot, we can see extensive abnormal vein imaging suggesting blood clotting in both deep venous and superficial venous system.
Summary:
These shocking thermographic images suggest extensive subcutaneous and deep vein blood clotting in C19 injected individuals. Dark Field Microscopy complements the analysis of these individuals, showing what potentially could be Graphene Hydroxide or nanostructures of other metal composition. These alarming findings should alert health care practitioners to screen people who received the gene modifying injections for blood clots, even if they are completely asymptomatic. Thermography may be a noninvasive safe way to do so. Felipe has now also seen this in children as young as 2 years old. This visual proof of harm should galvanize every health care provider to stop giving the shots and every person to stop accepting them.
Dear Readers,
At this point we should be:
1. Offering any family who had someone healthy that died suddenly to have a "Dr Cole" level pathologist autopsy.
2. We need to publicly prove the white clots are from the shots and demand that monies spent to find a way to save people. These autopsies need to be streamed live.
3. Offer Computerized Thermographic Screening to everyone that has been vaxed, so we know, they know and we can make a plan to save lifes.
Where can I buy some of these thermographic glasses ?
