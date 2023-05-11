Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

May 11, 2023

Can you give us your definition of “beating?”

There is a difference between “beating” a child & giving them a “swat” on their bottom when nothing else works.

My brother never spanked his kids, he liked to “reason” with them.

I witnessed them treat him like crap, especially as they got older with talking back and ignoring them.

They’re older now and they have very little to do with my brother.

On the other hand, my wife and I raised four kids that are productive members of society that respect us to this day.

I guess giving our kid’s an occasional swat on the rear was a bad idea? 🤔

Prov 13:24 - Whoever spares the rod hates the child, but whoever loves will apply discipline.

So again I ask, what is your definition of “beating?”

Dean Scoville's avatar
Dean Scoville
May 11, 2023

Pretty pious and all-around condemning to a constituency determined to make sure their children were disciplined (in the best sense of the word) and respectful. I don’t begrudge your style, assuming it paid dividends. Don’t begrudge me mine. As a cop, I’ve seen more legacies of a lack of discipline than you could ever imagine.

