‘COVID… “Fuhgeddaboudit”?

These 6 bullet points mark the dates that have destroyed many lives. Yet, with the upcoming presidential election only a few months away neither the Democrat or Republican President/VP candidates feel the need to discuss anything related to COVID. The ‘Forbidden Fruit’ of the RNC. Will the upcoming Democratic National Convention be any different?

· March 13, 2020. The Trump/Pence Administration declares a nationwide emergency and issues travel ban on non-U.S. citizens traveling from 26 European countries due to COVID-19.

· March 15, 2020. States begin to implement shutdowns to prevent the spread of a virus identified as COVID-19. School and business closures begin.

· April 30, 2020. The Trump/Pence Administration launches Operation Warp Speed.

· January 20, 2021. The Biden/Harris Administration commences.

· September 9, 2021. The Biden/Harris Administration mandates employers with 100 + employees to require workers be vaccinated. All federal employees and federal contractors. All health care workers. These new mandates covered about 100 million workers, or two-thirds of all workers in the U.S.

· May 5, 2023. The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the pandemic phase of COVID-19. (NOTE: COVID continues on with boosters, masking etc.…)

Today we are told to just “Fuhgeddaboudit!” Forget about that time. Just forget about it. Forget about it all. Pretend it never happened. Wipe the slate clean. Bury the past…literally. Forgive and forget. Kumbaya.

Truth is we are being shaped and governed and overlorded by a malevolent and at times overtly malicious group of people that have an insatiable thirst for control over us, for power, ex cathedra, for unbridled money, and the reality is that they have zero care in how they achieve these. Will stop at nothing. Moreover, they found a way as in the fraud non-pandemic (COVID) to deceive us, to misdirect us, into thinking they want to ‘do good by us’. That they are virtuous and decent good people who will help us. You fell for it and even believed people who caused the harms, to be the good guys. You fell for a COVID vaccine that today, on balance, has shown itself to have never been effective and has shown itself to be harmful to the vaccine taker. And we fall in the same traps over and over across the arc of our lives. We simply ‘want to believe’, we want to ‘trust these people’ who really have never had our best interests at heart.

I ask, should we forget about COVID and all of the harms, as these malevolent people want us to?

Shall we forget about this? Remember? Our elderly, warehoused away inside a single-room, forbidden to hug their children, their grandchildren…crying as they wave through the glass window…treated like animals at the zoo. ‘Drive-by’ funerals. Rubber gloves filled with water…fake hands to clasp while dying alone. Untouched. Scared. Forgotten.

But please, just forget about all the lives lost. Do not mourn the lost days, lost memories and lost lives.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Orwellian mandates, insanity, inhumanity, cruelty and injustice. Ask yourself how can we forget? Why should we forget? Why are we being led to forget? We, the people, must demand a conversation. Accountability. We want some justice. We the people, must not forget that both Trump and Harris (Biden) are vying to be our President. Both played a government role during those disastrous 3 near 4 years. Both continue to ignore the outcomes that have destroyed lives and even killed. We must learn from the mistakes that were made or we are doomed and destined to repeat them again…and we will.

What say you, Mr. Trump? Operation Warp Speed? Safety and efficacy? An experimental vaccine? Emergency Use Authorization?

What say you, Ms. Harris? Vaccine mandates? Dividing the country between vaccinated/unvaccinated? My body/My choice…just for abortions? Why the hard push to get everyone vaccinated, especially children who were at 0 risk? Data suggests today after 4 years that across the entire USA, not one ‘healthy’ child got COVID, got severely ill, or died from it, not one! So very many of our loved ones were harmed by the COVID ‘protocol’ of isolation, powerful often deadly sedatives like midazolam, morphine, deadly Remdesivir, and intubation and the ventilator that killed the vast majority placed on the ventilators. My knowledge today is that most people put on ventilators died from it.

Most people across the COVID nightmare that appears more today as a fraud than an actual ‘pandemic’, died from the denial of treatment due to beds all being closed off as COVID beds, I and we all had family, we know of friends in the same situations. Who confronted the denial of treatment and only ‘COVID beds’. We are reading of ‘excess deaths’ now bubbling up, damage due to the lockdowns, business closures, school closures, mask mandates, and shielding polices, and the dangerous untested and unsafe mRNA technology vaccine. Yet we are understanding more that most deaths are or were due to some ‘COVID protocol’ as part of the painful brutal medical management (hospital policies) of our elderly and loved ones. It is almost as if nothing was done, no response, then we would have been far better off as a people. Less would have been harmed and died. Why did this happen?

Would we get to find out that the response to COVID caused most deaths? It is so very mind boggling to me and some days I am lost for words. Especially given the crushing loses to our children who will never fully recover. We have so very many children who were harmed for no sound reason. It is unforgiveable.

Yet now we get silence?

We need answers, we need accountability. We need justice. We will never forget. You cannot just pretend we did not live hell for four years. This is outrageous on its own.

“The supreme quality of leadership is integrity,” Dwight D. Eisenhower. Integrity by definition is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. Still waiting to see which one will step up first. Mr. Trump? Ms. Harris (Biden)?

POTUS Trump, we are looking mostly to you for we trust you and respect you and know you will do the right thing. Especially if this type of ‘pandemic’ situation is presented to you again in the future. How will you respond? A proper societal discussion must take place urgently for there to be true healing but also to allow us to understand how accountability will be had. We need it!

Godspeed to you both!’

The Ghost Writer.’

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

