COVID was a fraud fake non-pandemic based on an over-cycled PCR process; it was purely MANUFACTURED using the fraud PCR combined with the lie of asymptomatic transmission & the lie of EQUAL risk of
severe outcome and death if exposed regardless of baseline risk and age! It was 100% manufactured out of NOTHING; COVID was NEVER a pandemic. we were detecting something that was there and NON-NOXIOUS
(100) Yes, the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) 'process' (for PCR is NOT diagnostic test) was used by Birx, Fauci, Collins, CDC, FDA, NIH, Health Canada, PHAC etc. to manufacture a FAKE false COVID pandemic (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Absolutely right, Dr. Pail. There is another piece to this story that rarely gets mentioned: Modern societies do not have pandemics.
Once you have modern sanitation, hygiene, and even a marginally adequate diet for the population, you do not get pandemics occurring.
So all this Pandemic Preparedness nonsense is just that - utter balderdash, poppycock and clapdoodle disguising a horrific plan to move the utterly totalitarian agenda forward while engaging in business as very, very unusual via the economic destruction of the so-called "Pandemic Treaty" and other measures.
But the fact is that even that is a distraction: the real danger to humanity is the UN, the Unelected Nobodies Club in which continued membership leaves us utterly vulnerable to destruction. Total destruction.
The solution is, of course, to get out. And right now, there is an Act before Congress to do just that.
Pound on your Members of Congress here, https://PreventGenocide2030.org, to make them understand how serious we are about demanding that we exit the Death Machine.
You MIGHT have