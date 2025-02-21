My question is who will be making money off of this? Is this going to be like the COVID ‘money making’ fraud VENTILATOR plan Kushner et al. had where so many ‘INSIDERS’ made money of course yet 95% of persons placed on those ventilators died…we have not dealt with that death fraud yet…

so, is it that where ever there is a disaster, big money people fly in to make money off of it? Under the cloak of ‘wanting to do good by you’? Cui bono? Who benefits here? Does Israel benefit? Do GAZANS? or is it really money makers who benefit under the guise of ‘help’? Why must America in any manner be involved in this and not the parties to the matter, so that they can solve it? I guess the question is, after the condos and malls are built (IF this happens) by the money makers and developers, because it is (as they state) waterfront property that is “very valuable”, would the GAZANS be allowed back? There is a play on words I see, so I ask it…would GAZANS be returning there? Cui bono? I am just trying to understand. Something makes no sense in all of this. A solution MUST benefit Israel and GAZANS, only, not American money maker developers. Could this IMO insane plan make a bad situation even worse? What do Israelis want as to the solution now? What do GAZANS want as to the solution now? Can a solution other than Kushner et al. cashing in be found that Israel and Palestinians would accept?

What do you think?

“Kushner, Trump’s former Middle East envoy, in the past has described Gaza’s waterfront property as “very valuable” and said the best approach would be to “move the people out and then clean it up.” Kushner has said previously that he wouldn’t be involved in any Trump administration policymaking. He has also said he continues to advise the Trump team from his private-sector perch.”

Earlier this month, Trump said that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip” and turn it into a “Riviera of the Middle East.” Trump has said Gazans could be relocated to surrounding Arab nations and would be better off leaving Gaza. Arab leaders have rejected the idea.

Trump’s statements set off a flurry of condemnations from the Middle East and Europe, which said that displacing Palestinians from Gaza amounts to ethnic cleansing and is illegal according to international law.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Witkoff has been working on a potential plan to convene a summit at the White House that would bring together real-estate developers and other business leaders to kick off the rebuilding effort. The plan for such a summit is still in its early stages and would be a first effort to answer the biggest outstanding questions, such as where would construction begin and how would debris be cleared with people living there.”