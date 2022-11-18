Dag Berild et al.: "Analysis of Thromboembolic and Thrombocytopenic Events After the AZD1222, BNT162b2, and MRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccines in 3 Nordic Countries"; Clotting disorders & cerebrovascular
disease occurred after all 3 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AZD1222); "There was an observed increased rate of coagulation disorders following all 3 vaccines, an observed increased rate of cerebrovascular
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35699955/
“There was an observed increased rate of coagulation disorders following all 3 vaccines (AZD1222: RR, 2.01 [95% CI, 1.75-2.31]; BNT162b2: RR, 1.12 [95% CI, 1.07-1.19]; and mRNA-1273: RR, 1.26 [95% CI, 1.07-1.47]). There was also an observed increased rate of cerebrovascular disease following all 3 vaccines (AZD1222: RR, 1.32 [95% CI, 1.16-1.52]; BNT162b2: RR, 1.09 [95% CI, 1.05-1.13]; and mRNA-1273: RR, 1.21 [95% CI, 1.09-1.35]).”
“Found 265 339 hospital contacts, of whom 112 984 [43%] were for female patients, 246 092 [93%] were for patients born in 1971 or earlier, 116 931 [44%] were for coronary artery disease, 55 445 [21%] were for coagulation disorders, and 92 963 [35%] were for cerebrovascular disease. In the 28-day period following vaccination, there was an increased rate of coronary artery disease following mRNA-1273 vaccination (RR, 1.13 [95% CI, 1.02-1.25]), but not following AZD1222 vaccination (RR, 0.92 [95% CI, 0.82-1.03]) or BNT162b2 vaccination (RR, 0.96 [95% CI, 0.92-0.99]). There was an observed increased rate of coagulation disorders following all 3 vaccines (AZD1222: RR, 2.01 [95% CI, 1.75-2.31]; BNT162b2: RR, 1.12 [95% CI, 1.07-1.19]; and mRNA-1273: RR, 1.26 [95% CI, 1.07-1.47]). There was also an observed increased rate of cerebrovascular disease following all 3 vaccines (AZD1222: RR, 1.32 [95% CI, 1.16-1.52]; BNT162b2: RR, 1.09 [95% CI, 1.05-1.13]; and mRNA-1273: RR, 1.21 [95% CI, 1.09-1.35]). For individual diseases within the main outcomes, 2 notably high rates were observed: 12.04 (95% CI, 5.37-26.99) for cerebral venous thrombosis and 4.29 (95% CI, 2.96-6.20) for thrombocytopenia, corresponding to 1.6 (95% CI, 0.6-2.6) and 4.9 (95% CI, 2.9-6.9) excess events per 100 000 doses, respectively, following AZD1222 vaccination.”
Katakyn Jetalina who was just hired by the CDC to find out who are dying. She posts on Substack she is thrilled that the cdc is looking in that direction.
She then goes on to explain her findings.
Over 65 die from covid more than others due to underlying comorbidies. But now that more young people are jabbed the older people aren’t dying as much
The more vaccination and boosters you have the safer you are from catching or dying from covid and the variants
I stopped reading at that point
So given her joy over cdc telling everyone to get the kill shots is what most unaware people hear and will follow their recommendations. This was on Substack. I unsubscribed at that point but still was surprised at the ignorance and propaganda will be the death of millions if not billions in the following years.
"Abstract
Importance: Vaccinations are paramount to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, and safety data are essential to determine the risk-benefit ratio of each COVID-19 vaccine."
Wouldn't it be better to get and analyse safety data and to determine and publicise the risk-benefit ratio of the so-called vaccines BEFORE rather than after forcing them on the public including kids?