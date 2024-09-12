These mRNA technology beasts, I call them money whore criminals who have so far escaped the proper scrutiny, must sit in proper court rooms and legal tribunals under oath facing real judges and juries, not no bullshit dog and pony ‘I stroke you, you stroke me and lets go raise donor money off the bullshit so called ‘hearings’, no I mean REAL hearings with real juries….for REAL accountability….to answer questions for the mRNA technology death nightmare they brought with this mRNA technology and again, it is why I am so happy Robert Kennedy Jr. has now thrown in support of POTUS Trump for RFK Jr. has been against the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA deadly vaccine & we are confident he will continue his crusade and not be silenced by the deepstate or reverse course…I cannot see that happening for the American people are smart enough, critical thinkers, else all his credibility and legacy will be lost; people like me, Nagase, 2nd Smartest, Couey, Yeadon et al. will not be silenced. We understand the wrongs here.

by Daniel Nagase MD Over the past months the Japanese truth community has been sounding the alarm over a new type of vaccine that will be first released en masse upon humans in Japan this fall, perhaps as early as October. The new type of vaccine is known commonly in Japan as a Replicon. What is Replicon? It is a “self amplifying” RNA “vaccine”, that makes copies of itself, allegedly before producing the proteins that the patient is supposed to make antibodies to. This is different from the current spike protein mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer and Moderna which have become notorious for their side effects. (Deadly side effects that range from blood clots to cancer as I predicted in November, 2021:) https://rumble.com/v1nqjqw-dr.-nagase-nov-3-2021-genetic-damage-mrna.html?e9s=src_v1_upp The current COVID-19 mRNA injections don`t officially have the ability to self replicate (unless they get integrated into a person`s DNA). If the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA is reverse transcribed and alters a cell`s DNA, only then does it attain the ability to replicate through cell division. (Every time a gene altered cell divides, it makes a copy of the Pfizer or Moderna gene(s).) The new “self amplifying” replicon vaccines are different in that they have the innate ability to make copies of themselves without altering a cell`s DNA, even though reverse transcription and DNA alteration can happen as well. The full magnitude of the dangers of Replicon “self amplifying” technology, I only realized over the past couple days. The choice of Alphaviruses as the foundation template of Replicon vaccines, made it not only possible, but likely that the new manmade genes in Replicon vaccines, if ever introduced into people, would also spread to not just other humans, but also other species.

