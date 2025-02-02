1.) Why mRNA vaccine must not be ruled out? Because we know the role that silent myocarditis has played in the lives of many following the mRNA vaccine and the effect of catecholamine surges (dopamine, adrenaline etc.) on the damaged scarred heart myocardium (muscle) (due to silent myocarditis, pericarditis also) causing cardiac arrest. Inflammation of the muscle (heart’s myocardium) or outer layer (pericardium) of the heart can be and is caused by the mRNA transfection vaccine. Stressful situations such as landing or take off of a plane, exertion etc. causes surges in catecholamines and thus if the heart is scarred (electrical conduction hobbled) by vaccine induced myocarditis, then this can place too much strain on the damaged heart and can result in heart stoppage etc.

Was the:

1)air traffic controller experiencing an incapacitation event due to the mRNA vaccine that contributed in full or in part to this disaster?

2)pilot of the helicopter experiencing an incapacitation event due to the mRNA vaccine that contributed in full or in part to this disaster? That prevented them from responding to situations unfolding in a timely manner?

3)pilot of the AA jet experiencing an incapacitation event due to the mRNA vaccine that contributed in full or in part to this disaster? That prevented them from responding to situations unfolding in a timely manner?

2.) Can it be jihad? Can a serving US solider be a ‘silent’ terror cell islamist jihadist waiting to strike? Yes!

An islamist martyr even? By a military helicopter pilot? By one of the crew? Even by the/an airline pilot? I will not go into it today but will leave you with it to think a bit for you need to understand the risk we face…and that everything must be on the table and do not buy anything the government or news is putting out, think for yourself, let your eyes and ears and heart and mind guide you…do not let them MISDIRECT you:

Can an airline pilot plunge a full plane into the ground, the sea? In the name of islam? You decide:

Next Germanwings crash into Alps:

And NADAL at Ft. Hood, this was a US physician in military who was an islamist jihadist intended martyr Shahid, killing US soldiers…being a US soldier did not matter…

There is a lot we do not know…and as such all possibilities must be on the table…and the least trustworthy would be that given by our government.