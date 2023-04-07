Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Apr 7, 2023

For over 10 years, I have lectured and wrote about the fact that the American average citizen only has half the Vitamin D blood value which is required for good health. Should be above 50 ng's, but IOM (Now called National Academy of Medicine, NAM) said we are fine at 20 ng's and NIH pushes this view! I take 5,000 iu's daily and have a blood value of 70 ng's and my immune system is strong and I beat Covid twice without injections! Learn the truth here! https://thomasabraunrph.substack.com/p/why-medicine-doesnt-understand-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Apr 7, 2023

So much potential value to Vitamin D supplements. No down side that I've seen. Have been taking 1,000 IU daily for the past 12 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture