Dementia & Vitamin D supplementation: vitamin D supplementation and incident dementia: Effects of sex, APOE, and baseline cognitive status (Ghahremani et al.); Across all formulations, vitamin D
exposure was associated with significantly longer dementia-free survival and lower dementia incidence rate than no exposure (hazard ratio = 0.60, 95% confidence interval: 0.55-0.65)
‘In a prospective cohort study, we assessed effects of Vitamin D on dementia incidence in 12,388 participants from the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center dataset. Vitamin D exposure was associated with 40% lower dementia incidence versus no exposure. Vitamin D effects were significantly greater in females versus males and in normal cognition versus mild cognitive impairment. Vitamin D effects were significantly greater in apolipoprotein E ε4 non-carriers versus carriers. Vitamin D has potential for dementia prevention, especially in the high-risk strata.’
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36874594/
For over 10 years, I have lectured and wrote about the fact that the American average citizen only has half the Vitamin D blood value which is required for good health. Should be above 50 ng's, but IOM (Now called National Academy of Medicine, NAM) said we are fine at 20 ng's and NIH pushes this view! I take 5,000 iu's daily and have a blood value of 70 ng's and my immune system is strong and I beat Covid twice without injections! Learn the truth here! https://thomasabraunrph.substack.com/p/why-medicine-doesnt-understand-the
So much potential value to Vitamin D supplements. No down side that I've seen. Have been taking 1,000 IU daily for the past 12 years.