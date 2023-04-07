‘In a prospective cohort study, we assessed effects of Vitamin D on dementia incidence in 12,388 participants from the National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center dataset. Vitamin D exposure was associated with 40% lower dementia incidence versus no exposure. Vitamin D effects were significantly greater in females versus males and in normal cognition versus mild cognitive impairment. Vitamin D effects were significantly greater in apolipoprotein E ε4 non-carriers versus carriers. Vitamin D has potential for dementia prevention, especially in the high-risk strata.’

SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36874594/