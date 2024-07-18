He has lost the intelligence community. It is over!

There is NO path forward!

It is time to get out now as this is harming America!

Biden is not fit to serve, and we have a major question for someone was running USA and if he remains, who is running USA the next 7 months? We have a right to know.

It is way past time, the house congress members and senators democrats want him out now! He will destroy the Democrats…

Watching Biden exist the plane after we are told he has COVID, it is incredible, robotic, slow, he looks very old, sick…it is over!

All clear blue States now in play! Leaning Trump.

I mean that is good for us who are not democrats etc. but we cannot have someone as POTUS over the next 6-7 months leading the nation and is non compos mentis…not of sound mind! This is crazy, it is time he got out.

Biden INC. must do what is best for America now! America is at risk!

It is ok to get old, it is ok to surrender to father time. It is ok. Do not hold the nation hostage, it is time to go.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)