Update, Danish leader open to US putting more troops on the established base but re-iterated Greenland is not for sale and never will be! I like that move by her. Greenland will never go to USA. Denmark will not allow it nor the EU.

Denmark in ‘crisis mode’ after ‘horrendous’ phone call from Trump demanding to buy Greenland

US president spoke to Danish premier for 45 minutes last week and made clear he wanted to place Greenland under American control