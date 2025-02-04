Denmark in ‘crisis mode’ after ‘horrendous’ phone call from Trump demanding to buy Greenland US president spoke to Danish premier for 45 minutes last week and made clear he wanted to place Greenland
under American control; The call came after Mr Trump refused to rule out using military force to take Greenland in a press conference on Jan 7, arguing that it was a matter of “national security”
Update, Danish leader open to US putting more troops on the established base but re-iterated Greenland is not for sale and never will be! I like that move by her. Greenland will never go to USA. Denmark will not allow it nor the EU.
Denmark in ‘crisis mode’ after ‘horrendous’ phone call from Trump demanding to buy Greenland
US president spoke to Danish premier for 45 minutes last week and made clear he wanted to place Greenland under American control
Good grief the US bought the US Virgin Islands from Denmark in 1917 for $25 million. What’s the big deal?