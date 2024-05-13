Did Aspirin (Salicylates) use contribute to large number of deaths in the 1918-1919 influenza mortality (I will NOT use the term PANDEMIC)? Was it potentially a PANDEMIC of aspirin OVERDOSE? Not virus
Can aspirin overdose in 1918 etc. explain the elevated death counts (causing toxicity and a dangerous build-up of fluid in the lungs then?); Starko raises a key question: "Salicylates and Pandemic
Influenza Mortality, 1918–1919 Pharmacology, Pathology, and Historic Evidence”
This is indeed intriguing and warrants further study.
‘The high case-fatality rate—especially among young adults—during the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic is incompletely understood. Although late deaths showed bacterial pneumonia, early deaths exhibited extremely “wet,” sometimes hemorrhagic lungs.
The hypothesis presented herein is that aspirin contributed to the incidence and severity of viral pathology, bacterial infection, and death, because physicians of the day were unaware that the regimens (8.0–31.2 g per day) produce levels associated with hyperventilation and pulmonary edema in 33% and 3% of recipients, respectively. Recently, pulmonary edema was found at autopsy in 46% of 26 salicylate-intoxicated adults. Experimentally, salicylates increase lung fluid and protein levels and impair mucociliary clearance.
In 1918, the US Surgeon General, the US Navy, and the Journal of the American Medical Association recommended use of aspirin just before the October death spike. If these recommendations were followed, and if pulmonary edema occurred in 3% of persons, a significant proportion of the deaths may be attributable to aspirin.’
Salicylates and Pandemic Influenza Mortality, 1918–1919 Pharmacology, Pathology, and Historic Evidence | Clinical Infectious Diseases | Oxford Academic (oup.com)
I believe bacterial pneumonia was the leading cause of death during the purported Spanish Flu. The main cause was . . . due to public mask mandate. Why did the mask mandate end? Because there was a large boxing match in San Francisco with 10,000+ attendees. None were wearing masks. When the photo of the event went viral - the mask mandate ended. Much like 2020, the leading causes of death were most likely baseless governmental and medical tyranny.
Aspirin (I understand) above a certain level, can cause Bleeding, as it thins the victims Blood.