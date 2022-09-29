Did Biden just say that the best way to prepare for a hurricane, to prepare for hurricane season, is to get vaccinated NOW? Did Joe just say that? The insanity of what we are living!
Does his team at WH know that the fraud mRNA vaccine has failed and does not work and is harmful? Is the decline he is experiencing so great that he forgot that he got 4 shots and got infected?
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The man is, and always has been incompetent. Now add mental decline to the mix. What a shame he was propped up to become the leader of the USA.
What a clown show! And I bet there’s some sheep out there agreeing. These people are sick. It’s a cult!