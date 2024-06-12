Can we get to the heart of the matter? Honestly? Will the Justice Department do its job? If Garland is biased and conflicted, should he recuse?

Is this or does this rise to TREASON?

It is bubbling so…

It is never the crime as Nixon learnt, it is the cover up…now we even learning CIA set Watergate up? put a pin in that for a moment. Once you read about Operation Northwoods, all of this makes sense…deadly sense.

What was Obama’s role in COVID for 100% he had a role. Soon you would learn.

Did Hunter Biden and Nathan Wolfe conspire with Fauci et al. to create this fake fraud COVID pandemic to help topple Trump? Was this always in the works, this ‘insurance’ as per FBI agents Page etc. to be used at the right time for OBJECTIVES and Trump and his re-election provided them the perfect SWEET spot?

(100) It's the Hunter Biden cover-up stupid, it's the cover up! They threw us a low-level SMOKESCREEN pawn for our King, a pawn yet a crime-ridden pawn, family and all! They want to jail our King or kill (substack.com)

