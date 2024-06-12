If POTUS Trump is harmed, killed, we turn to the democrat party, the left FIRST and I think we will find answers there. IMO, they have done all they could to END him short of shooting him etc. and I think this is the plan. The left. Remember that.

America is in trouble. What has happened at the Southern border (and Northern) and the illegals threaten the very fabric and survival of America and it is imperative the border be closed to illegals and all deported. Mass deportation. End anchor baby citizenship. All. Must be deported.

Trump is the ONLY answer to address this and to get accountability for all that has happened, COVID fraud and all, and they know this so are scared and seeking to end him. Within USA and globalists. Yes, globalists are conspiring to harm Trump.

But we will deal with this separately, yet this has links to the ‘pawn for King’ story for it appears that what the pawn was doing (and with whom) could have negatively impacted the outcome of the 2020 elections yet there was a conspiration to conceal it.

Put a pin in that for a moment as we address the smokescreen cover up of real hard crimes.

What did the pawn sell? Exactly. The argument is that the gun story and crime is a baby, a misdirection to confuse you to think there is justice.

What access did the pawn sell? To who? What state secrets? Why did the media and IT companies Facebook, Google, Twitter, talk shows, social networks, all of them conspire to cover up and suppress details on the pawn and their activities? To help the pawns family in the 2020 elections? This is what it looks like. Was this election interference to help the pawn and his family in the 2020 elections? Yes. I may be wrong, but I think yes. I still need more Information. But this very troubling and stinks to high heavens.

Did the pawn sell America' secrets? It is an important question. Access to what information? How serious was the breaches? To our national security. Was there breach? Was it a pay to play? To who, and how much? We have some tidbits but somehow the powers at be, have worked to conceal this and threw us this punk gun issue. To misdirect us. Confuse us.

What exactly is on the pawn’s laptop? Did our law enforcement know how shady and problematic the pawn was? If our King was involved in what the pawn (and word is his family too, maybe even the current POTUS) is and was linked to, I would want our King investigated, under oath, and punished if wrong is shown. The issues are that serious. But we are not talking about our King yet today we have a gun crime. If we are so interested in gun crimes, then Eric Holder and Obama should be in jail for running guns to Mexico that caused death. Huh? Did I say that? Did you remember the US Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry who was killed (it is reported) with one of those guns?

Why does the United States operate with 2 types of justice systems? Why does Madame Justice work for the democrat party?

(100) A pawn for a king? is this how they ensure 45 gets some jail time?...jail your crackhead to take down 45? Firstly, this was the least of the charges crackhead should have faced but is this (substack.com)

