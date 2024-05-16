Did the Biden-Obama DOJ/Jack Smith/FBI tamper with boxes supposedly containing "classified" documents they seized from Trump and can't be sure the order or placement of the documents as originally
found has been maintained -- which is contrary to what they assured the court? Seems so! The FBI has now admitted to this! Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch is reporting there may be TAMPERING?
Did they or someone tamper with or plant evidence to frame Trump? Why? Are we looking at pure election interference, blackmail, and prosecutorial misconduct? Is 45 such a threat electorally that the Biden-Obama team had to do this to win? Or is there more to this? Does this have to do with Hurricane? Did the GSA actually tamper with it and plant evidence even BEFORE 45 had it in his possession? I wonder what role these people, Obama, Brennan, Clapper, Holder had? Rice?
so why is this important? to determine there is a problem, FBI would have had to go through the boxes. they may have rearranged the papers according to their sorting rules (legal vs illegal). how else is one going to gather *relevant* evidence? so long as all the papers are there, why is this a problem?