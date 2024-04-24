Disturbing details on why turncoat Speaker Mike Johnson, a sellout, still went ahead with the FISA no warrant, and still funded Ukraine in the foreign aid bill; I have been informed by someone in the
KNOW, that the reason Mike Johnson made sure that Ukraine was included in the foreign aid bill was that 5 RINO GOP members threatened to resign from the House and allow the Democrats to then appoint
their own speaker if he did not include Ukraine. This information comes from a reliable source congress linked, on anonymity.
(100) One day in April, the 20th, 2024, this will become a famous day, the US House of Representatives, the US Congress, did the unthinkable, they sold Americans to the HIGHEST bidder & the SPEAKER Johnson (substack.com)
Then the rat, Mike Johnson, should have grown a pair & called those other 5 rat RINOS out!
No surprise. Julie Kelly reported today on Bannon's War Room that Judge Eileen Cannon (Trump documents case) has laid bare a criminal conspiracy against Trump involving Biden, his DOJ, and others. Bannon is furious that the GOP House committees are doing nothing. Where are the investigations? Trump could go to prison for the rest of his life. Nothing happens b/c the GOP leaders, many of them, want Trump gone so they can continue receiving graft from the military industrial complex and RINO donors who love open borders and more.
Time to get rid of Johnson, grow a pair, and fight back.