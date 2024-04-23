1)FISA e.g. 702, extended with no warrant against the wishes of the American people

2)he gave billons of tax money to the pump wearing penis piano playing Ukraine President to further enrich

3)gave US tax-payer money (BILLIONS) to Taiwan…why? Does Taiwan need our tax money? In fact, Taiwan should be paying America

4)gave billions to Israel…why? I am against HAMAS and what it did to Israel (blah blah blah both sides have fault blah blah blah…what HAMAS did was a crime) and I am against Iran firing missiles into Tel Aviv, complete. Yet it is time for all nations to come off the US tax-payer teats…and stand on their own. Pay us for a change.

Why must any nation in this world today, after decades, get one dollar of American tax dollars? we gave trillions, not billions, across decades, and there is nothing to show for it. America continues to be milked. We have Middle Easter nation that get our aid money yet chant ‘death to America’ and try to bomb us…so why must we give them anything?

Mike Johnson betrayed Americans! He betrayed us.

1)(100) Speaker Mike Johnson lied, he defrauded the American people openly, see his letter December 5th 2023 where he said no border security, then no UKRAINE funding, yet he did the complete opposite, there (substack.com)