Dr. Ardis spoke on this & I have to cover it now given this news report today "New COVID variant arcturus arrives in Florida — with a new, odd symptom, conjunctivitis, pink itchy eye"; what a load of
bullsh*t by corrupted media & inept doctors who know they are lying! why? they say conjunctivitis was not seen in prior waves; “itchy conjunctivitis with sticky eyes, not seen in earlier waves", what?
Conjunctivitis is not a new symptom of COVID infection. This is what they say today (pink eye, itchy eye, conjunctivitis not seen in earlier waves) and they know they are lying and it is meant to scare you for look below at examples I give to show conjunctivitis pink sticky eyes was always in prior waves:
SOURCE:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/new-covid-variant-arcturus-arrives-in-florida-with-a-new-odd-symptom/ar-AA1ahkWj
Now see these examples and see the dates on these studies:
Here’s a thought, get Ben they have never isolated COVID - worked off a computer generated gene me sequence sent from Wuhan, what’s the bet all these “variants are conjured up as well. As for conjunctivitis it’s been around since I was a kid, and the m now 70 - nothing newsworthy about that LMAO 😂 Just more fear porn
I would bet if you rub your anus it would probably red/itchy. Wake up fools!!!