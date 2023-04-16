Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
Apr 16, 2023

How long is Dr. Byram Bridle going to have his position at the University of Guelph if they do the same thing to him that Texas A&M University.did to Peter McCullough?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gordon Shumway's avatar
Gordon Shumway
Apr 16, 2023

Nothing's left of America's once-great universities but the buildings. The brilliant people who founded them and ran them for so many years are all dead or very old. So are those who built the buildings. Those who have moved into the buildings and run the USO's* today are idiots.

*USO's = University Shaped Objects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture