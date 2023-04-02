Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Apr 2, 2023

I so appreciate David Martin, and his info has been essential. I tend to agree with him - our legislators won't do anything - but I sure as hell hope you're right. Fingers crossed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Russell Howells's avatar
Russell Howells
Apr 2, 2023

There will always be someone who can see through the bullshit. Dr Martin is one of those incredible people. No stone left unturned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture