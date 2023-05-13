‘"Your ongoing decision to ignore many of the risks associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, alongside your efforts to manipulate the public into thinking they are harmless, have resulted in deep distrust in the American health care system," Ladapo declared in the May 10 letter.’

I agree with Ladapo, and I say firmly that the CDC and FDA etc. are misleading people by understating the risks and deaths from the mRNA technology based gene injections (Moderna and Pfizer), or emphasizing the putative benefits (that I argue are not underpinned by any solid robust evidence) without acknowledging the overwhelming accumulated risks, and puts people at risk of death or serious illness that could have been prevented by timely advice of the harms. A proper disclosure by CDC and NIH and FDA has been lacking from day one.

See Ladapo’s recent letter here: