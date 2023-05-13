Dr. Joe Ladapo, Florida's Surgeon General punishes CDC's Walensky & FDA's commissioner Robert Califf on ignoring 'many of the risks associated with mRNA technology COVID-19 vaccines', harms & deaths
Ladapo's letter dated May 10th 2023 is punishing, complete, what I WOULD call a 'technical schlonging'; Ladapo poses 12 questions that are critical for the CDC and FDA to answer, see below
‘"Your ongoing decision to ignore many of the risks associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, alongside your efforts to manipulate the public into thinking they are harmless, have resulted in deep distrust in the American health care system," Ladapo declared in the May 10 letter.’
I agree with Ladapo, and I say firmly that the CDC and FDA etc. are misleading people by understating the risks and deaths from the mRNA technology based gene injections (Moderna and Pfizer), or emphasizing the putative benefits (that I argue are not underpinned by any solid robust evidence) without acknowledging the overwhelming accumulated risks, and puts people at risk of death or serious illness that could have been prevented by timely advice of the harms. A proper disclosure by CDC and NIH and FDA has been lacking from day one.
See Ladapo’s recent letter here:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bravo to Drs Ladapo and Alexander!
And yet I’m still seeing a torrent of ads promoting the slab jabs on the idiot box. Something is real rotten - and not just in Denmark.
There will never be any answers forthcoming and even if there were, they would all be lies.