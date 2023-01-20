Key findings:

Nine months following the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines,” substantial birth rate drops were seen in 13 of 19 European countries, England and Wales (one entity based on how data is published), Australia, and Taiwan.

The decline in births in Switzerland was the largest in 150 years – more than during two World Wars, the Great Depression, and the advent of widely available birth control.

There was an 8.3% drop in the birth rate in Germany through three quarters of 2022.

England and Wales had a 12% birth rate drop through June 2022, which is when their government stopped publishing data related to this.

Taiwan reported an alarming birth rate drop, but its data are incomplete.

Australian birth rates fell 21% from October to November 2021, followed by a 63% decrease from November to December 2021.

On August 25, 2022, the Swiss Hagemann group published a statement regarding the decline of live births in Europe: “My analysis puts the monthly birth figures in relation to the average of the last three years. In advance it should be noted that every single examined European country shows a monthly decline in birth rates of up to more than 10% compared to the last three years. I can be shown that this very alarming signal cannot be explained by infections with Covid-19. However, one can establish a clear temporal correlation to Covid vaccinations incidence in the age group of men and women between 18 and 49 years. Therefore, in-depth statistical and medical analyses have to be demanded.” [https://www.initiative-corona.info/fileadmin/dokumente/Geburtenrueckgang-Europe-EN.pdf

https://dailyclout.io/report-52-nine-months-post-covid-mrna-vaccine-rollout-substantial-birth-rate-drops/

