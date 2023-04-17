Dr. Naomi Wolf time and again shows the courage and bravery most do not possess; here she speaks at Hillsdale highlighting the dangers of the mRNA technology based gene injection, the bioweapon it is!
Thank you Naomi for your tenacity, courage, passion, and principle stance; I appreciate how you even apologized for the political madness around us! Thanks to you and your Daily Clout Research Team
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v2hpryu-naomi-wolf-whats-in-the-pfizer-documents.html
Naomi, Pfizer's own clinical trials data showed that approximately 66% of Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFIs) were in women. Overseas, in Australia, a recently released report from the West Australian state government also found that AEFIs disproportionately affected women, with "... the majority (64%) of reported AEFI cases being female."
What these data demonstrate clearly and unequivocally is that although coerced mass vaccination with these COVID-19 gene injections has harmed both women and men, it has not done so equally.
Nearly 2/3 of those harmed by COVID-19 gene injection policied have been women.
Coerced vaccination clearly and unequivocally constitutes discrimination against women. It's indirect discrimination but discrimination nonetheless.
How is this legal?
Where are the women's human rights advocates?
They should hang their heads in shame.
Naomi, please take up this cause.
I know you speak for all of us now, women and men, girls and boys.
But this is gynocide.
This is an undeclared war on women.
Men should be outraged as much as women because females are our fellow human beings and citizens, mothers, daughters, sisters, spouses and friends and they are being disproportionately and unfairly and possibly unlawfully adversely impacted in terms of their health.
We cannot afford to lose these women
It is a simple fact that, from the standpoint of evolutionary biology, women are more valuable than men.
A society can repopulate with small numbers of men, but the opposite is not true.
I hope this argument is made to every anti-discrimination body in the country and around the world.
Are we not a party to an international convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women?
I was there live in the front row, and got to speak with her several times at the event. She has a good soul.