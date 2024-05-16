DR. PETER AND GINGER BREGGIN excellent stack, PLEASE support their scholarship: "Our biggest priorities and worst distractions in the fight for freedom How do we decide what matters?"
‘Peter and Ginger discuss the highest priorities and greatest distractions in the fight for freedom today. The discussion is personal because the observations impact all of our lives, but it’s also highly political and sometimes feels out of reach, far beyond our influence.
How do we decide what matters? How do we live happily and with satisfaction in what sometimes seems like the worst times in our lives? With more than 100 years of reform work between them, they share how they have taken on evil in the world while making their own lives feel worthwhile.
Peter R. Breggin MD and Ginger Ross Breggin are authors of COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey
Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD
Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com
Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.com
Find us on Substack at: Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Related Posts:
2020! The Year the World Turned Upside Down
·
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
FEB 11
[click on the title above to go to the full article online] We were on a long coast toward the last working years of our lives….After all, I was 68 years old, and my husband was a vigorous 83-year-old. My mother, at age 92, had just come to live with us, and we were settling into our new home and new routine. We had Mom, her two dogs, and our two dogs. W…
Solitary Confinement! Global Predators want you isolated, lonely, and afraid
·
JAN 24
My hair is grey, but not with years, Nor grew it white In a single night, As men’s have grown from sudden fears: My limbs are bow’d, though not with toil, But rusted with a vile repose, For they have been a dungeon’s spoil, And mine has been the fate of those
Now is the Time for a Ban on all mRNA and DNA Vaccines and Treatments
·
JANUARY 29, 2023
Blood money—noun–1: money obtained at the cost of another’s life. Moderna has just announced that they are doing clinical trials on their new mRNA heart attack shot that is delivered directly into the damaged heart muscle. This is despite the fact that mRNA/DNA treatments and platforms have never been approved except for emergency use, and since the pan…
'
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.