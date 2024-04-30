Dr. Peter Breggin, Giner Breggin on how painful the Jewish antisemitism is and how personal it has become; 'Antisemitism becomes personal to the Breggins At 16 million worldwide souls, the core
population of Jews are not yet as populous as they were before the Nazi Holocaust; excellent read, I encourage you to look at this piece, support Breggins.
‘Editorial comment: At 16 million worldwide souls, the core population of Jews are not yet as populous as they were before the Nazi Holocaust. About 7 million Jews reside in Israel, and most others in the US. Jews make up just 0.2% of the world’s human population. There are ten cities in the world with 19 million or more people in residence. How could so much hatred be directed at so few people? Antisemitism — always the harbinger of mass murder.
– Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin’
