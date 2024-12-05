Yes, whether you like it or approve or want it, you will be taking mRNA gene injections the rest of your life, you, your kids, grandkids for their will be nothing other than that…this is a power, control, money cash cow, they will rule you forever. And they have our medical doctors as willing ‘sellout’ incompetent intellectually lazy, academically sloppy money whore participants. Who will go against the actual data and science to be incentivized. Our medical doctors, in selling us out, have us here still. Had our doctors banded together, they could have brought this entire fraud down in March 2020…they sold us out. Still are. Governments needed the doctors and medical establishment to ‘go along’ and they did for money and to keep their jobs while Suzie got no exemption as she did not want it, and doctor kept his job not giving her it (the exemption), yet she lost hers and then lost everything so hung herself. Many Suzies are around us and left this world due to this insanity they put us through. Never forget this.

The goal, and it has not stopped and will not stop, is to lock you down again, and force you to take mRNA gene injections. Knowing all lockdowns, school closures, business closures, mask mandate etc., all failed across COVID.

They need a way to get you there though. They are going to bring it. They are creating in lab man-made, virus, pathogen that will be more lethal to drive you to mRNA vaccine. And they are getting anti-COVID, anti-mRNA vaccine proponents to turn and support the mRNA deadly injection, and for jobs and financial incentives. Yes, it is happening. You are being sold out.

AGAIN!

For $$$

The reality, however, is that there is today, no clinical, medical, scientific basis for any mRNA gene vaccine by Pfizer or Moderna or any vaccine maker, any mRNA technology, to be still on the market, to be given to anyone, any American, no basis. No child, no infant, no teen, no person. The mRNA gene vaccine failed, is unsafe, is ineffective, does not work, cannot work, and is deadly. OWS was deadly and failed. The mRNA vaccine was deadly and failed. Health officials must stand up now! And call for an immediate stop.

The NIH, CDC, NIAID, FDA, HHS heads, Directors, Commissioner etc. must today, today, December 5th, 2024, call for an immediate stop! There is no basis and to continue to have this given to people, to anyone, is a crime for they are being harmed. They are taking something they do not need and does not work. And no ‘new and improved mRNA vaccine’ will fix that for the very same LNP exosome mRNA complex delivery platform will be needed and this the same harms and deaths. These criminals linked to the mRNA technology and vaccine need to go back for 100 years and research this properly, conduct the proper research for 100 years, repeated, with all forms of rodent, animal, human models and ethically approved studies, with the proper ethical debate, involving the people, the society. Before we even look at those results, not approve it, but look at the results and decide IF we need this…with the proper cost-effective benefit analysis and a key question MUST be answered, do we NEED this…

That is the legacy. That is the fact. You know it. That is what must be done now! And in any incoming new administration and change of NIH, CDC, NIAID, FDA, HHS leaders. A complete stop on day one of taking office, of all mRNA technology and mRNA gene injections.

So to do that, to make you take more mRNA injections, they know you don’t want it, it’s over for you, you are not having it, no more Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna Sahin BioNTech Weissman etc. mRNA gene transfection injections, but they decided you have to as they move to depopulate and re-engineer humanity for that is exactly what a genetic vaccine is doing, it is altering your genetic makeup and we have no clue what the long-term implications are yet we do know today that it harms and kills and causes TURBO cancer and crushing ill effects…we do know that Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was a complete disaster and harmed Americans, we know that the mRNA vaccine (with the lockdowns) crushed people and the harms are ongoing…

But…

I warn you again, they are playing with pathogen in labs, they know the ONLY way you will take any more vaccine, any of the Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna Sahin BioNTech Weissman etc. mRNA gene transfection injections is if you are scared into compliance, so scared that you will give you 2 month old the mRNA shot, and so they are GOING to bring, it is the only way, they are GOING to bring, they have to, more lethal pathological pathogen and release it onto you, onto us…I warn you, it is the only way and they, between FDA, NIAID, CDC, NIH and their criminal health officials who conspired so deadly across COVID, with legacy media, with social media (do not ever absolve FACEBOOK, TWITTER X, YOUTUBE etc.) all of these entities for the deadly role they played, with psychos like Hotez, will bring more virulent strains and unleash it and then, only then, will you rush and take their mRNA deadly shot…

I am telling you that this is a crime against humanity if they did this, if they created deadly strains of pathogen to force you to take more mRNA vaccine rest of your life, and many of these people should have been prosecuted and dealt with in proper courts and juries, its been 5 years and nothing, nothing was done and so they are coming again and this time, we already have the evidence from COVID, we need to impose punishment and imprison these people for them to stop…we need judges and juries and courts to play their role yet this time, if they did this, we have to impose the most severe punishment, starting with all involved in COVID.

'Charlatan' Vaccine Promoter Dr. Peter Hotez Says Multiple Viruses Will be Unleashed on America the Day After Trump Takes Office (VIDEO) | The Gateway Pundit | by Cristina Laila

