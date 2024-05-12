we are left with, to pick up the pieces…

Yes Maone, we admit, you deserve credit for the cancer causing COVID mRNA technology gene-based death vaccine.

he went from shilling and telling you take the mRNA vaccine then trying to bullshit you with the para ‘shots are not good’…how come? why? who did he anger in the government? in pharma? who did he deceive? he was part of it? was the Malone ‘turn’, a sort of ‘payback’? was it even genuine? what has he ever stated was ever honest? seems he was strong-arming Kariko and threatening her with what? violence? what did he mean by to Kariko para ‘this will not end well’??? and maybe he threatened the wrong person (s) demanding the NOBEL and fame and they read him the riot act that he was full of shit and only a water carrier chemist and he decided to turn on them…yet he was turning on HIMSELF…I do not think he understood he was turning on himself.

But he is the inventor by his own admission, of the mRNA technology that is causing cancer and killing people…

so I say let us all give him the credit he deserves for the cancer causing mRNA technology he invented and give him credit and while at it drag his ass into a court setting under oath, him and his sorry ass loser dangerous near killer colleagues with their mRNA death and the vaccine, all the pharma people, all of them and let proper courts, not no congress hearing dog and pony fake make believe I stroke you, you stoke me BS…let us have a proper hearing with proper oaths and proper juries so we get proper judgements.

and while at it, bring in all the medical doctors, who lied and shilled and enforced the deadly COVID vaccine for if we have to punish them all as per courts we punish them, imprison and hang if we have to…as many as we have to…

I think they did not plan for the vaccine with the Malone mRNA technology to go so wrong…and Malone, feeble as he is, without the stones of Bourla and Bancel and Weissman and Kariko et al. who can stand up and front the death shot they were part of, and face it…I give them that…but not little Bob, the whiner…not the ‘victim’ Bob…no no no….big-player ‘oh I am a victim’ he is, ran away from them into the Freedom Movement, to hide, yes, he used the Freedom Movement to hide and he felt he was a big shot so he can enter it and take lead and threaten McCullough and I and Breggins etc…he was a big-shot with his beard…and bull shit podcasts with Weinstein and Kirsch…just utter tripe…garbage…spin…shilling….with his beard and his short stature, looking oh so studious and the like, and bullshitted the ordinarily smart DEL and CHD and EPOCH’s Jan et al. into him being some smart guy who did GOOD for humanity with mRNA and well, you know the drill, anyone will prostrate themselves for donor money…

so, the Garden Genome hid in the Freedom Movement and you fell for the bull, and gave him money…and he worked to put a chill in the Freedom Movement and essentially bought off all the Freedom Media…they quickly inserted their heads up his ass for donor money…and allowed him to lie and lie and bullshit and not once, hold him accountable for the silence, the fact that he knew of the harms of mRNA-LNP and transfection etc. and reverse transcription etc. yet that was of no concern to them, just clicks and likes and followers and donor money…they became the legacy media, in the sense of having zero credibility.

In the end the public lost…for the Freedom Movement was corrupted and bought by one of the people, Malone, who had answers, but no one is/was questioning…but for folk like me…and Breggin et al. But we will continue to all day long for we know a con man when we see one.

Every single person who pushed the death shot, shilled, all, medical doctors, scientists, professors, all, must at some point be accountable. In proper legal forums. People died on account of them. Their positions and words.