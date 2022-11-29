Dr. Robert Yoho (MD): "Robert Malone Sues the Breggins for $25 Million; Malone shredded his credibility and created a conflict that hurts our movement"; Yoho: "Ginger and Peter Breggin are some of
the most courageous and self-sacrificing people I have ever met." I read Yoho's stack often and he is very sage, smart person, intellect, warrior and patriot, support him
SOURCE:
https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/1755-robert-malone-sues-the-breggins
I agree. Malone needs to drop this suit. It raises more questions about Malone than about Breggin.
I've had my suspicions about Dr. Malone for some time. He and his wife were in too deep with the evil.
I unsubscribed from his substack several weeks ago, before news of this lawsuit came out.
To me, it totally disqualifies him being an expert we look up to.