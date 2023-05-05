‘A Navy SEAL who took part in the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden says he was outraged over the U.S. Navy using a drag queen for a discarded recruitment program.

Robert J. O'Neill, a decorated combat veteran who served for eight years as a member of SEAL Team Six, said on Twitter he 'can't believe [he] fought for this bulls**t.'

'Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter,' he wrote. 'I'm done. China is going to destroy us.'