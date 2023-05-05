Drag Queens now recruiting for the US NAVY Seals? What? 'I can't believe I fought for this bulls**t': Navy SEAL who helped kill Osama Bin Laden fumes over Navy's decision to use drag queen for their
recruitment program; Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill who took part in the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden is outraged over the U.S. Navy using a drag queen for a recruitment program
‘A Navy SEAL who took part in the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden says he was outraged over the U.S. Navy using a drag queen for a discarded recruitment program.
Robert J. O'Neill, a decorated combat veteran who served for eight years as a member of SEAL Team Six, said on Twitter he 'can't believe [he] fought for this bulls**t.'
'Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter,' he wrote. 'I'm done. China is going to destroy us.'
Knowing how Mulvaney destroyed Bud Lite, the Navy brings out someone who will do to Navy recruitment what Mulvaney did for Bud Lite. I have to assume this was by design and meant to further destroy military moral and preparedness.... after all, we have been taken over by a BioSecuirty State coup with ties to the CCP.... this my not be the End Times, but it is the end of what used to be the USA.
We are now a weak candy ass nation. Weakness usually encourages aggression, so look out.