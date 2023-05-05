Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
May 5, 2023

Knowing how Mulvaney destroyed Bud Lite, the Navy brings out someone who will do to Navy recruitment what Mulvaney did for Bud Lite. I have to assume this was by design and meant to further destroy military moral and preparedness.... after all, we have been taken over by a BioSecuirty State coup with ties to the CCP.... this my not be the End Times, but it is the end of what used to be the USA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
SL's avatar
SL
May 5, 2023

We are now a weak candy ass nation. Weakness usually encourages aggression, so look out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture