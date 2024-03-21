Semiconductors are produced by a remarkably global supply chain, with design often stemming from US, Japanese or European firms, and manufacturing taking place in Taiwan and South Korea. However, Taiwan alone manufactures more than 60% of the world’s semiconductors -— and crucially, 90% of the most advanced ones.

There are fears the silicon shield might not hold forever, and an invasion by China would threaten the global economy with implosion.’

TSMC is the leading chip producer in Taiwan, known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’

All of this China-US-Taiwan possible WW III potential is over advanced semi-conductors, chips, produced in Taiwan (90%).’

‘A conflict between the US and China over computer chips – or semiconductors – has been escalating in recent months. In particular, the US has taken steps to limit China’s access to advanced chip technology amid heightened international competition in the area.

The US recently tightened export controls to undercut China’s access to high-end chip manufacturing equipment and has banned top talent from working for Chinese semiconductor firms. Beijing retaliated by banning US chip maker Micron from operating in China.

Taiwan plays a critical role in this struggle. It has a huge share of the global semiconductor industry, but is also the focus of tensions between Beijing and Washington over its political status.’

‘Taiwan has officially confirmed the presence of US troops stationed on its islands in the Taiwan Strait permanently, a development that could further escalate mounting tensions with China.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in 2023 facilitated the deployment of these troops to conduct training programs for Taiwanese frontline forces.

The move comes as China continues to assert its disputed claim over Taiwan, viewing it as a renegade province despite never having ruled it. The heightened military activities by China in and around the Taiwan Strait have prompted Taiwan to bolster its defense capabilities.

It comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week issued an 'ironclad' warning to China as tensions between the two nations rise. Closer to home a new poll found Biden and Trump are neck and neck in the race to win the White House and yesterday Trump warned EU countries that NATO 'won't be protected' if he's reelected unless they pay up in further signs of global tensions, which range from Ukraine and Russia to the escalating problems in the Middle East and the growing issues in Cuba and Haiti, where displaced citizens could flood into Florida sparking a wild move from Gov DeSantis.’

Taiwan admits US troops are now stationed on the Chinese border as WW3 explode - World News - News - Daily Express US (the-express.com)