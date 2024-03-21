DRUDGE posts WW 3 warning as US TROOPS are now being stationed on TAIWAN CHINA BORDER; what are implications? Is this over semi-conductors? This story is developing & we need more intel; If China took
Taiwan, would it cut off the semi-conductors that are running US military etc.? 90% of most advanced chips made in Taiwan and so, Is this China-US-Taiwan was really about advanced chip technology?
Semiconductors are produced by a remarkably global supply chain, with design often stemming from US, Japanese or European firms, and manufacturing taking place in Taiwan and South Korea. However, Taiwan alone manufactures more than 60% of the world’s semiconductors -— and crucially, 90% of the most advanced ones.
There are fears the silicon shield might not hold forever, and an invasion by China would threaten the global economy with implosion.’
TSMC is the leading chip producer in Taiwan, known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’
All of this China-US-Taiwan possible WW III potential is over advanced semi-conductors, chips, produced in Taiwan (90%).’
‘A conflict between the US and China over computer chips – or semiconductors – has been escalating in recent months. In particular, the US has taken steps to limit China’s access to advanced chip technology amid heightened international competition in the area.
The US recently tightened export controls to undercut China’s access to high-end chip manufacturing equipment and has banned top talent from working for Chinese semiconductor firms. Beijing retaliated by banning US chip maker Micron from operating in China.
Taiwan plays a critical role in this struggle. It has a huge share of the global semiconductor industry, but is also the focus of tensions between Beijing and Washington over its political status.’
‘Taiwan has officially confirmed the presence of US troops stationed on its islands in the Taiwan Strait permanently, a development that could further escalate mounting tensions with China.
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in 2023 facilitated the deployment of these troops to conduct training programs for Taiwanese frontline forces.
The move comes as China continues to assert its disputed claim over Taiwan, viewing it as a renegade province despite never having ruled it. The heightened military activities by China in and around the Taiwan Strait have prompted Taiwan to bolster its defense capabilities.
It comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week issued an 'ironclad' warning to China as tensions between the two nations rise. Closer to home a new poll found Biden and Trump are neck and neck in the race to win the White House and yesterday Trump warned EU countries that NATO 'won't be protected' if he's reelected unless they pay up in further signs of global tensions, which range from Ukraine and Russia to the escalating problems in the Middle East and the growing issues in Cuba and Haiti, where displaced citizens could flood into Florida sparking a wild move from Gov DeSantis.’
“…US troops are now stationed on Chinese border.”
Border? I hope the troops aren’t getting their feet too wet.
And now much more retarded can the DOD be, having its critical computer hardware supply outsourced outside the United States and right next door to a potential military adversary? Is the hard-on to use foreign labor so bad that even the US military can’t allow American jobs to secure their computer chip supply line? This situation is like if B-17 bomber parts were being outsourced to Poland in 1938. Dumb-asses.