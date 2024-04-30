Desmet and Malone strike again: No one’s killing us; we’re a suicidal society (substack.com)

‘Start here:

A new Desmet and Malone effort is afoot to blame the desperate people of the world, also known as the “society,” for its ills rather than blaming the dominant, exploitive elites — the ruling class, the wealthy, and powerful, the global predators. These elites have dominated us through their varied institutions and governments since the dawn of civilization.

Malone introduces us to Desmet’s latest column as, “Another excellent insight from Dr. Mattias Desmet.” The title of Desmet’s column is “Suicidal Society.” Not long ago, Desmet, followed by Malone, was putting the blame on our self-induced “mass formation.” We criticized it as a way of distracting people from the growing global totalitarianism caused by global leadership, not by self-deluded masses of people. Malone expanded Desmet’s self-induced mass formation concept into a self-induced “mass psychosis.” For the moment, at least, they have dropped mass formation and mass psychosis and instead blame the folks for having a mass death wish. This death wish leads to self-destructive “rituals” that are suicidal.

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to paid

Even the war in Ukraine is mentioned as one of the products of our societal suicidality. It’s not the military-industrial complex which leads us ultimately back to the global bankers, the global CEOs, and all the other members of the time-honored ruling class. No, it’s the people being driven by a ritualistic suicidal impulse.

Does this mean that the tens of thousands of dead Ukrainians ultimately killed themselves? Desmet does not say it outright, but that is precisely where his logic leads us.

The key point in Desmet’s bizarre rant occurs when he finally mentions in passing the subject of the “elite” — the very people he warned me not to criticize because it would end up harming me. Here is Desmet’s only mention of the elite in his new Substack:

How did we come to this point? Is there an elite who used propaganda to make us think like this? There is much more than that.

In Desmet’s own self-destructive manner, he gives away his goal — distracting us from the elite or the global governing class. So, what is the “much more than that” which is afflicting us? Unbelievably, according to Desmet, we are afflicted by our own ritualistic OCD! Really. Thus, Desmet’s final paragraph declares:

The entire madness of totalitarianism, with its limitless proliferation of bureaucratic rules, which in the end suffocates the entire society and proves extremely lethal, exactly boils down to this: it represents the return, in an excessive way, of a repressed Truth: the human being is a symbolic being, a being which needs rituals.

Psychoanalyst Desmet is telling us that the miseries inflicted on humanity by totalitarianism are due to our own need for “rituals.” We are being exploited and even killed because of our own obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

There has been an increase in depression and suicidality since COVID. But for Desmet, the suicidality is not caused by the imposition of COVID and COVID-jabs upon the people, or the crushing of our economies and societies by the global elite. It is not caused by inflation and high interest rates, manipulated by the bankers, which make it hard for families to feed themselves and to put a roof over their heads. It’s not caused by outrageously destructive attempts of the globalists to crush our constitutional democracies. Desmet does note that many of these dreadful events are taking place, but as he makes clear, the people who are trying to run the world, the elite, are practically irrelevant. It’s always problems with ourselves, which eliminates the risk that we will identify and fight the oppressors.

So, what happened that made us all so suicidal that we control the elites and make them kill us? Desmet repeats what he has said before ⏤ our plight is caused by a “mechanistic society” which has driven people into isolation and loneliness. This appears at first like a watered-down version of Marxism, where the inevitable materialistic development of capitalism leads to the alienation of the working class and the need for a dictatorship of the proletariat.

But Desmet is probably not a Marxist. He is simply doing the job of keeping our eyes off the genuine issues in our lives — in this case, the growing global oppression that seeks to destroy both us and our constitutional government and other national governments. He wants us to blame ourselves and our reactions to a “mechanistic world” for our own plight. Note that it’s not an oppressive world, but a ‘mechanistic world” that harmed us. At all costs, Desmet wants us to stop blaming anyone with global power, the elites.

Desmet does lay some blame on “governments” and “states” for responding to the people’s suicidality by creating the opportunity for them to kill themselves through government-sponsored euthanasia, wars, and generally self-destructive behavior. This ideological twist might seem confusing, but it’s not. Blaming “the government” is the latest thing because the globalists, above all else, want to crush all the independent states in the world on their way to flattening and dominating Earth. People already distrust their own governments. The globalists, in fact, are trying to take over or take down all of our governments.

This is the way our world ends — by blaming the people, and maybe their governments, while the global predators, also known as the elite or the governing class, take us over or take us down.

I have one last question for Desmet and for Malone who so eagerly promotes him. How did we the people get the government to kill so many of us with the genetic jabs for COVID? The Desmet answer is we the people have become so vulnerable, so suicidally helpless, that we bring it on ourselves. He mentions that this vulnerability makes us susceptible to propaganda, but he will not blame globally-controlled media and medical and scientific institutions that terrorized people into submitting to the jabs. He will not blame the globally organized threats to doctors, globally inspired psychological pressures such as telling children they must have their shots or they will infect and kill grandma, and finally, globally inflicted mandates that forced tens of millions to take the shots or lose their jobs, their schooling, their travel rights, and their place in society.

The many people who took the vaccines and died — up to two million in the U.S. — were not trying to die but instead were trying to stay alive and to maintain their livelihoods. They had been systematically terrified of the pandemic and told that they would lose their lives, as well as their livelihood and their place in society if they did not go along. They were so eager to live that it took a fake pandemic and fake “vaccines” to set the stage for their being killed, wounded, and genetically injured by the jabs.

Did the government suggest to the supposedly “suicidal” people that the vaccines were an easy method to kill themselves? No. Instead, the CDC and FDA continue to claim that there are no known deaths from the vaccines, none whatsoever. This confirms the truth. The people are not suicidal; their rulers are murderous.

Peter R. Breggin Primary Author’