Elon Musk insulted Senator Mark Kelly calling him a traitor? Mark Kelly? I am no leftist democrat but Kelly is a war hero, astronut, a real hero; MUSK is a nutcase, insultive freak to have done this
Because Kelly went to Ukraine? Is Musk insane? This is what I have been saying, I think he is a bit addled! This is why we ask Trump to put Musk under oath! US stock markets loses 4 trillion$ & 47
will not stop! When will 47, Trump understand that he is risking placing US into recession and inflation all at once? This is going to get bad! The economy is is real trouble and people are now beginning to struggle. Americans on both sides are now questioning what Trump is doing. I have said here he must fire Lutnick and all of his economic advisors.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kelly, another treasonous Libtard! Likely getting some of the kickbacks from the Ukraine that the rest of these congressional in senator pieces of shit are. He has no business going over there. Last I checked, he wasn’t president or Secretary of State. Yeah, let’s keep giving Ukraine money so they keep selling our weapons and buy yachts and padding their own bank accounts wake up idiot.
A lot of the money that DOGE has identified as fraudulent had been sent around the world and came back to the stock market. Now that the USAID spigot has been severely limited, the stock market will naturally take a hit. Valuations will come back to a more normal level. And money will move to hard assets. It wasn't hard to see. People judging an economy solely based on the stock market are missing the bigger picture. Most of it is algo driven now anyway.