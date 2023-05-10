Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
May 10, 2023

Yes why didn't they? Im going off script here for a minute, I saw Tucker do a video saying he's going to do a new show on Twitter on the X everything app, I think that's a horrible idea. That app is a social credit score steal our data and enslave us app, why would Tucker want to get involved with that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
May 10, 2023

so I did just the other renew my Twitter account under a new name (old handle).. just so i could see Elon Musk and Steve Hilton and some other news. I had no idea that Tucker would show up today.. and Twitter is a lot of work,, can be.. it is worth it.. :) and yes.. I posted on the Christian children on FB.. but it makes a difference .. when Elon posts it because he has a huge following: it matters to me as a Christian and a scientist.. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture