Epstein’s Private Calendar Reveals Prominent Names, Including CIA Chief, Goldman’s Top Lawyer Schedules and emails detail meetings in the years after he was a convicted sex offender; visitors cite his
wealth; seems lots of Biden Obama officials frequented Epstein's homes, the question is, why? grooming? getting sex with little girls? why? William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency
‘The nation’s spy chief, a longtime college president and top women in finance. The circle of people who associated with Jeffrey Epstein years after he was a convicted sex offender is wider than previously reported, according to a trove of documents that include his schedules.
William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency since 2021, had three meetings scheduled with Epstein in 2014, when he was deputy secretary of state, the documents show. They first met in Washington and then Mr. Burns visited Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan.
Kathryn Ruemmler, a White House counsel under President Barack Obama, had dozens of meetings with Epstein in the years after her White House service and before she became a top lawyer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in 2020. He also planned for her to join a 2015 trip to Paris and a 2017 visit to Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean.
Leon Botstein, the president of Bard College, invited Epstein, who brought a group of young female guests, to the campus. Noam Chomsky, a professor, author and political activist, was scheduled to fly with Epstein to have dinner at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2015.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pedophilia is the glue that holds together the Dark Ones/NWO/CIA. etc. If we would like to avoid having them try and murder us again it would best to entertain the importance in overtly exposing the pedophiles who are controlling the world for the moment (because their moment will not last long but they are the last to know that).
ITS PAST TIME FOR GALLOWS POLE AND ROPE FOR THESE MURDERERS. OUR DUTY PATRIOTS -That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. UNITE WITH GOD AND IN NUMBERS With Like Minded Patriot People WE Still OUT NUMBER These satatanic evils