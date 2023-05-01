Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

KP Stoller
May 1, 2023

Pedophilia is the glue that holds together the Dark Ones/NWO/CIA. etc. If we would like to avoid having them try and murder us again it would best to entertain the importance in overtly exposing the pedophiles who are controlling the world for the moment (because their moment will not last long but they are the last to know that).

Chief Wolf
May 1, 2023

ITS PAST TIME FOR GALLOWS POLE AND ROPE FOR THESE MURDERERS. OUR DUTY PATRIOTS -That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. UNITE WITH GOD AND IN NUMBERS With Like Minded Patriot People WE Still OUT NUMBER These satatanic evils

