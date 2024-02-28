First, I was hoping my friend and colleague Makis would have questioned Malone on the serious questions (as he was in person) he himself has, but maybe next time???

You Michael listed Malone as 'an expert in mRNA and DNA vaccines and therapies'; that is it? That is what Malone is? He is an expert? You did not mention the mRNA technology in the present COVID vaccines? Why not? He who helped bring death to us and this is how you list him in your report? Your listing is written to distance him from the deaths from the mRNA you noted. Why did you not include “inventor of the mRNA technology that is in the COVID mRNA vaccine”? Why did you not? That is true. Almost like there is this move to distance Malone from the deaths from his work. So you gave Malone a listing that in a big way deceives the reader. It is misleading. You did not mention the COVID mRNA vaccines that you yourself likely spoke about, no? Why? I have to be honest and I ask you to correct this please.

It omits key information germane to this harrowing COVID ‘died suddenly’ period we are in, with the deaths e.g. in pilots, the pilot incapacitations you write voraciously about, and it is Malone’s mRNA technology so how come you gave him a pass?

I love your efforts but in life, there must never be a price for your integrity. Never. Not even a whiff. Your line must be unmovable. Your listing of Malone is wrong and misleading, you know it and you know that he is not what you stated. He has to answer for the deaths of the many children and teens and adults, him, he, with Bourla, Bancel, Kariko, Weissman, Sahin et al. They must be accountable.

I would hope that you would correct your listing and list Malone as it should be:

“inventor of the mRNA technology (though Kariko says he is a fraud) that is part of the mRNA COVID vaccines that has killed so many”.

I was hoping at least one of ythe people at the grift fest would have had the testicular fortitude to do the right thing and get some answers…

‘Dr.Makis told The Defender ICS-5 “focuses on the most current information regarding COVID-19 vaccine injuries,’…

then how come you did not ask Malone about his role in mRNA technology and the deaths that have accumulated? How come? On his silence all along, way before the roll-out? How come? If the meeting focused on current information on COVID vaccine injuries etc., how come no one questioned Malone? Is this how it is done? Throw a meeting and bring people who COULD come at you but by bringing them etc. I innoculate myself from questioning and accountability. Is this how it goes?

I have deep respect for you yet your failure in this report is breath taking. I for one would have thought you would not let Malone off the hook.

Did you not think you had the opportunity to question Malone? That it was the right thing to do? You are prolific in writing and you do know too that its the Malone Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA technology inside the mRNA vaccines underpinning these deaths, so how come you gave him a pass?

This is so very shameful, very shameful. How could there be a meeting and not ask the person responsible for the harms from the vaccine, indeed, about the harms?

This is like animal farm. This is a clown car in full drive now.

Why did you not ask Malone about reverse transcription and the harms of that? mRNA back to human DNA…how come? Mitochondrial damage? DNA plasmids? Or that the vaccine could not leave the serology blood circulation (circulatory IgG, IgA etc.) stream and enter the lung compartment (respiratory mucosal lining where the virus is) so essentially never worked? How come? Or that the vaccine and content and spike did not dissolve? Or that the mRNA went all over the body in the LNP and the resulting spike protein. How come? How come he never told the nation and world that the very nature of the LNP-mRNA complex was to distribute the mRNA all over the body for spike translation? He knew, so how come he was silent all along? So how come you failed to ask him the many questions we have? How come? Questions you have too. How did people benefit from that grift fest? It is Malone and Weissman and Kariko deadly ‘untested for safety’ mRNA technology that is in the vaccine that has killed. You did not think questions were in order for Malone?

Michael, have you seen Sasha’s Latypova’s recent substack? Here it is and she rightfully punished Malone for the liar he is (the hubris and arrogance of this runt that he blocks you from TWITTER, this is his method, then smears you on TWITTER so you cannot respond since he blocks you, the little coward dweeb):

Sasha seems to have more stones than you and those at that grift fest.

You stated that the aim of the meeting was discussion on: ‘Protecting the public from ‘toxic’ pharma products a ‘priority’’…and you all failed to question Malone? He is central to the toxic mRNA vaccine…and what beats me is you know this…for sure you know this.

So what happened?

This was pure grift Michael and you know it. I am so happy I am not part of any of this Freedom Movement anymore. The Freedom Movement, the medical doctors, the pharma, all, are a business, grifting….the only ones NOT a business are the public and they are the ones phucked day one by the grifters and grafters.

Senator Johnson is probably the only real advocate in there, and Risch and Rose, that type…people whose hearts are in the right place…Johnson is making a fool of himself by allowing these grifters to continuously pimp him for air time and donor money…he does not need this, he has gravitas enough to wage the battle for right and help get accountability for the COVID wrongs…this should have ended 2 meetings back.

Michael, you are late to the game, we worked with Malone for years now. Malone has confused and deceived people with his duplicity and that he is NOT the one responsible, at least one of them, for the deaths from the mRNA technology vaccine, and you for one I would have thought would have ensured he addressed key questions.

Maybe written more explicit and open and transparently? Maybe next time???