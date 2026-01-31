Factscinator

BREAKING NEWS — THIS JUST IN 📺😄

(Cue overly serious music. Anchor stares gravely into camera)

Good evening. We interrupt your evening to bring you an urgent public health announcement that you are not allowed to question.

Authorities have confirmed that an HPV virus has been detected… somewhere.

No, it has not been isolated.

No, it cannot be shown independently.

And no, nobody can quite explain where it is.

But experts agree this is exactly how science works. 🧪✨

Because of the prolific spread of this HPV fear narrative, the public is advised to undergo screening — even if they are perfectly healthy. Screening may cause anxiety, confusion, and a sudden lifelong relationship with hospital waiting rooms, but officials stress this is a feature, not a bug. 🏥😌

Screening will find “abnormalities,” most of which would resolve on their own if left alone. However, once discovered, they must be monitored, biopsied, excised, discussed, coded, invoiced, and worried about forever. Congratulations — you are now a patient. 🎟️

Health officials reassure the public that there is no need to panic, because help is at hand in the form of a vaccine. 💉

The vaccine protects against the HPV virus that cannot be proven to exist, in order to prevent the disease it has never been shown to cause, and to reduce the need for screening — which you will still be required to undergo anyway. 🔁

Asked whether the vaccine works, regulators confirmed it is safe and effective, which in regulatory terms means “approved,” and in practical terms means “please stop asking.” ✔️

Clinical trials compared the vaccine to something that looked like the vaccine, behaved like the vaccine, and caused similar side effects to the vaccine — but was definitely, absolutely, legally described as a placebo. 📄✨

When both groups experienced high rates of adverse events, officials hailed the results as reassuring.

The trials did not establish how long protection lasts, whether boosters would be needed, or whether the vaccine prevents cancer itself — but experts say these are future problems and therefore not relevant to present profits. ⏳💼

Meanwhile, parents are reminded that vaccinating children today will protect them later in life — despite protection wearing off well before the age at which the disease typically appears. This apparent contradiction is described as “nuanced science” and should not be discussed at parents’ evenings. 🎒🤫

Reports of adverse reactions have been logged, catalogued, minimized, reclassified, and gently buried between “fatigue” and “chills.” Officials emphasize that correlation is not causation, unless it supports policy — in which case it absolutely is. 📊✨

A spokesperson added that asking too many questions may cause hesitancy, mistrust, and dangerous independent thinking — all known threats to public health. 🧠🚨

In closing, the public is urged to remain calm, compliant, and fully scheduled.

Roll up your sleeve.

Then roll it up again.

And again.

And if you feel dizzy, confused, or quietly disappear from the data — please remember:

That means the system is working perfectly. ✔️✔️

Good night.

And trust the science. 🌙🧬

excellent