FBI Director Chris Wray has just resigned as FBI Director! BOOM! Now we must investigate him and jail him if it is shown he broke laws!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
we dont want talks and niceness, we want punishment
https://palexander.substack.com/p/if-potus-trump-is-serious-about-dr
If POTUS Trump is serious about Dr. J Bhattacharya as Director of NIH, then he MUST stop praising the OWS Malone Boula et al. mRNA transfection vaccines for it kills! Someone is playing us for fools
because 47 nominates Bhattacharya as NIH lead yet praises Operation Warp Speed that was a disaster & deadly Malone mRNA vaccines while Bhattacharya called for EUAs to be pulled? Which is it?