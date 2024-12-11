So come on, let us stop playing games with the American people and the right people talk the truth. For once! Come on.

I will point you below to the PRIOR call by Jay Bhattacharya calling for the mRNA vaccine EUAs to be stopped and pulled, in effect, meaning that the Malone Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccines are to be pulled. Exceptional! Thus, we must exploit this opening by Jay! Note I know Jay and he is a good man, good human being, seeks to do well, very smart, yet I disagree with him on the vaccines. I have said NONE, zero, for no age group and the evidence is clear.

Before this let me give some primer:

I am angry reading this daily game show where the American people are being played for fools. I do support POTUS Trump and worked for him Term 1 and worked to re-elect him. I still support him as the best option to hopefully fix some of the vast wrongs. But I am not a sycophant, my head is not up the ass of no one, and I see no job in exchange for my silence.

POTUS Trump, again I ask you, plead, to STOP saying OWS was a success, and the mRNA vaccine saved lives! OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine were not successful and both harmed and killed people! That is a fact, that is the evidence, the lived experience and you are WRONG to continue to say this. Please stop! As the next POTUS your words hold weight, and you will be harming Americans with those words. Please stop. You also must stand up and declare that there is no H5N1 avian bird flu pandemic, and that you will not lock the nation down again or approve or allow any mRNA gene vaccine for any fraud fake PCR manufactured avian bird flu. There is no indication of any pandemic or crisis and no human-to-human transmission. Please enter that debate now and assert the RIGHT thing.

In terms of the present as to the terrible management of the COVID fraud and the present political management (by both Trump and Biden campaigns and conventions), silence was not an option, as we have clearly seen across the last 4 months or so, and it is shameful and outrageous COVID Operation Warp Speed (anti) lockdown lunacy Freedom Fighters, and anti-COVID mRNA vaccine advocates are now silent pandering for jobs. Bottom line, take these fucking mRNA Malone Bancel et al. vaccines (they are not vaccines in the classical sense, far from it) off the market and call for full removal, no moratorium, but full stop, no more! If Jay Bhattacharya said it should be stopped and removed, then why would POTUS Trump still praise them? How could there be a dinner meeting with Pfizer’s CEO Bourla and RFK Jr. and Wiles and Ricks et al. yet no one came to the podium to call for the stop of mRNA vaccines? How could Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman and all involved with the vaccine have not entered any legal setting and spoken under oath in an unbiased setting? This makes no sense, and it is as if we are in the gong show, Truman show, and Apprentice all at once? I am talking here FOR the American people for no one really is and the public is being fucked! I have to call it as it is. And this is no game, for many people died due to this Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccine.

Take a look at this study that was published in 2022 (Fraiman et al. with Peter Doshi):

Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults - PubMed

Researchers conducted a secondary analysis of serious adverse events reported in the placebo-controlled, phase III randomized clinical trials of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in adults.

In terms of serious adverse events, researchers found that that the ‘Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 10.1 and 15.1 per 10,000 vaccinated over placebo baselines of 17.6 and 42.2 (95 % CI -0.4 to 20.6 and -3.6 to 33.8), respectively. Combined, the mRNA vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 12.5 per 10,000 vaccinated (95 % CI 2.1 to 22.9); risk ratio 1.43 (95 % CI 1.07 to 1.92). The Pfizer trial exhibited a 36 % higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group; risk difference 18.0 per 10,000 vaccinated (95 % CI 1.2 to 34.9); risk ratio 1.36 (95 % CI 1.02 to 1.83).

The Moderna trial exhibited a 6 % higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group: risk difference 7.1 per 10,000 (95 % CI -23.2 to 37.4); risk ratio 1.06 (95 % CI 0.84 to 1.33). Combined, there was a 16 % higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients: risk difference 13.2 (95 % CI -3.2 to 29.6); risk ratio 1.16 (95 % CI 0.97 to 1.39).’

Bottom line, even if the 95% CI spanned the line of no effect in some instances, there is clear excess risk of serious adverse events, suggesting the urgent need for formal cost-benefit, risk-benefit analyses and particularly inclusive of harms and those that are age-risk stratified.

Now to reporting on a recent petition calling for the COVID vaccines to be pulled from market and its link to Bhattacharya…this gives me hope for I know Jay and did work with him and while we disagreed as his stance on the need for the mRNA vaccine in elderly, I have hope…his support of the Fraiman et al. paper above tells me there should be hope but we need some input form Jay now as to his stance on the vaccine NOW! It has to be full stoppage! There is no confusion or ambivalence here.

Jay should know and knows there are no groups that can benefit or did benefit from these mRNA vaccines. There is no question on this, and I disagree with Jay’s view in the TWITTER below for it is ambivalent and confusing in an era where the evidence is and was bullet proof clear. That remark was more political and nuanced and calibrated in July, and I do not agree with it. I do welcome the need for research though, proper research.

The words Jay uses (below) still IMO are a bit wishy washy and wobbly but still are huge. In short, LET ME BE CLEAR, we have yet today to have proper randomized controlled (placebo controlled) double or triple blinded trials (RCTS) from any COVID vaccine maker, in fact from any aspect of COVID related research, using the proper long duration of follow-up, proper randomization, proper research methods, no stoppage for benefit (hence stopping at a random high and thus biased (inflated pre-emptive) estimates of effect), proper accounting of participants (no appreciable attrition data loss), no conflicts of interest (or identified and managed and mitigated in the analyses and reporting), proper peer review, proper statistical analyses, proper choice of patient-important outcomes (clinical endpoints) e.g. deaths, ICU, hospitalization, infection etc., not antibody titers, not immuno-bridging, prevention of long-COVID, adjustments for residual confounders like co-morbidities, natural immunity, healthy vaccinee effect bias, effect of early treatments etc.

All of the COVID research even by Pfizer and Moderna is complete fraud junk garbage science, should have never been used to grant EUAs.

See this:

‘Dr Fraiman was the lead author of a study last year that reanalysed Pfizer and Moderna’s original randomised trials, concluding that the rate of serious harm from the vaccines was one in 800, far higher than previously suggested.

Dr Jay Bhattacharya, a vocal critic of Covid lockdowns who has been picked by Mr Trump to run the National Institutes of Health (NIH), called Dr Fraiman’s study “probably the most important paper during the pandemic” about Covid vaccines.’

‘“It was a very rigorous paper and I think [it] had probably the biggest impact in my thinking about the safety of vaccines,” Dr Bhattacharya said in a July interview with Dr Fraiman for his podcast, The Illusion of Consensus .’

‘Writing on X at the time, Dr Bhattacharya said the debate had convinced him to sign the petition calling for the vaccines’ regulatory authorisation to be pulled.

“I hesitated to sign because I was concerned that some patient groups may still benefit from it,” he said.

“Joe, very reasonably, asked me how we could know who falls into those categories. The answer, of course, would come from randomised clinical trial evidence with solid clinical endpoints like prevention of long Covid, hospitalisation or death.

“By the end of the debate, Joe had convinced me that not pulling the authorisation makes it more likely that we will never get good clinical trial evidence testing to check whether such groups still exist in a setting of widespread recovered immunity.”’

___

