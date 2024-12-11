Why the hell will PREP ACT be extended when the emergency is OVER? It is done, years now! The fake pandemic that was NOT a pandemic is done! The mRNA vaccine has failed! What do they have in the works? Are they really creating a more dangerous pathogen? To deliberately release on us so we will rush to take the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA transfection gene lipid nano particle (LNP) platform (not a vaccine) vaccine that we DO NOT want? Are they really doing this? Bringing a fake fraud avian bird flu? If they did this, it will be a crime against humanity. We will not take the mRNA vaccine anymore and so are they bringing another PCR-manufactured (over-cycled false-positive) fake avian bird flu non-pandemic to drive us to take mRNA vaccine for that?

Is their decision to TRANSITION all vaccines to mRNA vaccines something we have no choice in? We the people?

Yet Becerra just extended PREP ACT, liability shied for all those involved, mRNA vaccine makers, Pfizer, Moderna, Bourla, Bancel et al., CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS etc., medical doctors etc. Are we really outplayed and were played, rolled in the elections? When will the 5-D chess end? When will POTUS Trump nominate someone with expertise and who stood against the OWS, the lockdowns, the mRNA gene vaccines? Someone credible enough to balance the existing picks?

Will we get a statement now by Trump and/or Kennedy Jr. saying they will reverse PREP ACT and the LIABILITY PROTECTION shield done by then HHS Secretary Azar ~27th March 2020?

‘The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services (the Secretary) to issue a Declaration to provide liability immunity to certain individuals and entities (Covered Persons) against any claim of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the manufacture, distribution, administration, or use of medical countermeasures (Covered Countermeasures), except for claims involving ‘‘willful misconduct’’ as defined in the PREP Act. Under the PREP Act, a Declaration may be amended as circumstances warrant.’

So, the HHS Secretary, the present one now moves to extent the PREP Act to 2029? Why? What do they know? What is coming? What lockdowns and deadly vaccines do they have planned that Trump and Kennedy Jr. and Bhattacharya and Makary will HAVE to go along with?

